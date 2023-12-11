LCA, Recycling, Circular Design & Sustainable Sourcing for EV Batteries & Carbon Neutral Vehicles Congress Returns for 2024

The 8th event in the Global LCA for Automotive Series comes to Detroit in January covering recycling, circular design and sustainable sourcing.

Designed to assist automotive OEMs and the supply chain achieve their decarbonization and sustainability targets, this Congress will provide a one of a kind opportunity to find out how the very latest innovations and strategies in the industry are being deployed.

Speakers include Sustainability, LCA, Product Design, Engineering, and EV Battery Manufacturing experts from companies including Toyota North America, Canoo, PACCAR, JLR, Volvo Trucks, Ford and across the supply chain, this is a must-attend automotive sustainability Congress to start 2024.

The Conference offers practical discussions, solutions, and more, including:

NAVIGATE NET-ZERO TRANSITIONS WITH RECYCLING & CIRCULARITY. Learn the phased approach to achieving ambitious climate targets. Engage in strategic discussions, including an extended Q&A session with experts

REDEFINING LUXURY WITH SUSTAINABILITY. Witness the evolution of luxury in automotive design. Hear from innovators crafting sustainable luxury vehicles without compromising aesthetics

RETHINK MATERIAL SELECTION FOR RECYCLABILITY & DISASSEMBLY. Understand the battle of virgin metals vs. recycled materials. Learn from industry innovators about smart disassembly technology and advanced simulation tools

SEAMLESSLY INCORPORATE RECYCLED MATERIALS INTO VEHICLES. Get strategic insights into sourcing and integrating recycled materials. Engage with experts on ensuring the structural integrity of recycled components

HARNESSING PARTNERSHIPS FOR CIRCULAR GROWTH. Dive into the tangible impacts of dynamic collaborations, ensuring successful circular transitions. Engage with specialists dissecting challenges, technological innovations, and crafting partnership blueprints

REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF BATTERY RECYCLING. Engage in detailed explorations of Direct Recycling, evaluating environmental implications and material recovery purity. Witness the transformative power of AI in battery sorting, ensuring optimal recycling outcomes

UNDERSTANDING THE LANDSCAPE OF BATTERY RECYCLING. Dive deep into the current North American battery recycling scenario, identifying the key gaps and future potential. Learn from industry leaders on regulations, best practices, and effective OEM-recycler collaborations

UNDERSTAND REGULATORY PERSPECTIVES. Unravel the EPA's stance on streamlined assessment methods and their potential industry impacts. Gain insights into the importance of accurate carbon footprint measurements and the potential of streamlining methodologies

INTEGRATE THIRD-PARTY CERTIFICATION. Recognize the importance of impartial certifications for ethical raw material sourcing. Understand best practices and integration processes from certification experts

ALIGN SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING WITH CUSTOMER DEMAND. Reconcile the need for sustainable manufacturing with evolving consumer preferences. Engage in panel discussions focusing on achieving the balance between sustainable car manufacturing and market demands

