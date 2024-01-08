Introducing Teledyne LABS

A new brand and website for several well-known laboratory instrument brands​​

A new brand, Teledyne LABS, is focused on providing better visibility and access to the broad range of laboratory solutions and services Teledyne LABS provides to meet customer needs and support their business.

The existing Teledyne laboratory brands will remain a trusted source of knowledge, instruments and technology as Teledyne LABS builds out the new, customer-focused www.teledynelabs.com.

Teledyne LABS brings together five long-standing Teledyne brands: CETAC Technologies, Hanson Research, ISCO, Leeman Labs, and Tekmar. The website addresses for the five brands now automatically redirect to www.teledynelabs.com, making it easy to find the new site. Users are urged to reset their browser bookmark to reflect the change.

“We are excited to launch Teledyne LABS and www.teledynelabs.com to show the extensive scope of solutions, products and services we offer to many different industries,” said Vicki Benne, president of Teledyne Lab and Field Instruments. “Consolidating existing brands into a more comprehensive brand along with the new website will help visitors gain a better understanding of what we offer labs around the world. These brands provide durable, precise, and easy to use products and services to help laboratory personnel work efficiently and effectively.”

The below summary of the current Teledyne brands provides a quick insight into the innovative, technology-based instruments and technologies Teledyne LABS provides to support an improved quality of life:

Teledyne CETAC Technologies: Sample introduction and sample handling equipment for elemental analysis, from drinking water to in-service oils, including autodilutors, autosamplers, liquid handling stations, anti-contamination enclosures and nebulizers.

Teledyne Hanson: Dissolution and diffusion testing instruments and solutions for disintegration, powder flowability, physical tablet testing and sample preparation used for pharmaceutical research, product development and quality control.

Teledyne ISCO: LPLC “Flash,” preparative HPLC and SFC chromatography systems including column media, columns and pre-packed columns; and a mass spectrometer used for pharmaceutical research, product development and production. In addition, a portfolio of pumps for use in a variety of labs and industries.

Teledyne Leeman Labs: Mercury analyzers providing high-performance solutions to mercury analysis challenges.

Teledyne Tekmar: Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) systems for gas chromatography sample prep & Introduction, high-throughput purge & trap sample concentration and sample automation, and Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzers.

Source: https://www.teledynelabs.com/en-us