NEOTech Launches World-Class NPI and Electronics Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Silicon Valley, Northern CA

NEOTech, a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), design engineering, and supply chain solutions in the high-tech industrial, medical device, and aerospace/defense markets, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a state-of-the-art New Product Introduction (NPI) and electronics manufacturing center of excellence at its Fremont, CA facility. Scheduled to commence operations in early April 2024, this facility represents a significant investment in expanding NEOTech’s capabilities and offerings to Fortune 500 clients seeking high-technology product manufacturing solutions. As NEOTech rolls out this new NPI center of excellence, the company enhances its presence as one of only a few electronics manufacturing service providers in the Silicon Valley region, largely known as the world’s center of high-technology product innovations.

The new NPI Center of Excellence will serve as a hub for innovation and efficiency, providing a seamless transition from product design to full-scale manufacturing. Leveraging NEOTech’s world-class engineering capabilities, including digital, analog, and mechanical design, design for manufacturability analysis, and test system development, clients can trust NEOTech to solve even the most complex manufacturing challenges.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new NPI and manufacturing center of excellence in Silicon Valley,” said Kenny Lai, Sr. Vice President of Global Operations. “I am very proud of the team at NEOTech Fremont for its dedication to working towards the launch of the center; everyone has done a top-notch job. This facility underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients while driving economic growth and job creation in the Silicon Valley area. Over many years, NEOTech has built strong roots in the Silicon Valley community, and we’re looking forward to future opportunities to work side-by-side with local innovators.”

In addition to serving as a manufacturing powerhouse, the Fremont facility will act as a bridge for transferring production to NEOTech’s Asia and Mexico locations, enabling clients to benefit from low-cost manufacturing solutions without sacrificing quality or reliability.

Rich Fitzgerald, CEO of NEOTech’s Industrial & Medical Division, added, “At NEOTech, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in electronics manufacturing. Everyone throughout the entire organization is committed to expanding our electronics manufacturing capabilities to ensure we meet customers’ challenges head-on, identify solutions, and produce the high-quality, high-reliability products NEOTech is well known for. We’re invested in the region, providing technology innovators throughout northern California a convenient option for contract manufacturing, close enough for quick and easy face-to-face interactions, yet also with complete access to the company’s entire resource of global manufacturing and supply chain solutions. This new center of excellence in Silicon Valley exemplifies our commitment to providing top-tier electronics manufacturing that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

NEOTech’s global supply chain organization will play a pivotal role in the success of the Fremont facility, with a team of experts specializing in electronic component procurement, contract negotiations, and maintaining relationships with trusted global suppliers to ensure top-quality components are sourced for every project.

Mr. Lai concluded, “We are excited to showcase the site’s capabilities to current and future customers and are wholly confident in the team’s ability to solve our customers’ most complex manufacturing challenges.”

The workforce at the Fremont site is top tier, providing exceptional capabilities in PCBA manufacturing, system integration, ICT and Functional testing, and box build for advanced electronic products. This positions NEOTech as a leading partner for high-mix and low- to medium-volume electronics manufacturing solutions for high-technology OEMs.

With more than 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEOTech specializes in high-reliability programs in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Medical products, and High-Tech Industrial markets. NEOTech is well recognized as a premier EMS provider with in-depth experience manufacturing high-tech products and managing stringent US government requirements.

Source: https://www.neotech.com/