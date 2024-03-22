Posted in | News | New Product

Kurtz Ersa Inc. Receives 2024 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY NPI Award for the VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, today announced that it received a 2024 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY NPI (New Product Introduction) Award in the category of Soldering - Selective for its VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series.

Image Credit: Kurtz Ersa Inc

The VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series represents a groundbreaking advancement in in-line selective soldering technology. Engineered for versatility and efficiency, this compact system features a dual-pot soldering module with X-variability, setting a new standard for throughput, economic efficiency, and soldering quality. The innovative machine concept of the VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series offers several key advantages:

  • Simultaneous soldering of two assemblies in a PCB panel using two identical soldering nozzles, boosting productivity by up to 50%.
  • Utilization of soldering nozzles with different diameters, enabling the creation of solder joints of various sizes without disrupting production.
  • Capability to operate up to two soldering modules, further enhancing throughput and flexibility.

"With the VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series, we aimed to deliver a solution that combines versatility, efficiency, and top-tier soldering quality," said Ernie Grice, VP of Sales - North America at Kurtz Ersa Inc. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team."

The VERSAFLOW ONE X-Series is engineered to deliver exceptional speed, precision, and economic efficiency, making it an ideal choice for manufacturers seeking to optimize their selective soldering processes.

Introduced in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: https://us.kurtzersa.com/

