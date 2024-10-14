Posted in | News | Business | Design and Innovation

Kurtz Ersa Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Interflux Singapore PTE for Cutting-Edge Fluxing Technology

Kurtz Ersa Inc., a leading supplier of electronics production equipment, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Interflux Singapore PTE. This strategic collaboration expands Kurtz Ersa's soldering equipment portfolio, offering customers access to Interflux’s advanced fluxing technologies designed to improve efficiency and precision in the soldering process.

The highlight of this partnership is the Interflux ICSF Select6, a stand-alone spray fluxer that leverages advanced drop jet fluxing technology to achieve ultra-fast, precise fluxing. Designed to work seamlessly with any wave solder or selective solder machine, the ICSF Select6 enhances the soldering process, offering significant improvements in efficiency and quality.

Commenting on the partnership, Ernie Grice, Vice President of Sales at Kurtz Ersa, said, "Our partnership with Interflux Singapore PTE is a strategic move to expand our soldering equipment portfolio for our customers. The Interflux ICSF Select6 stand-alone spray fluxer utilizes cutting-edge drop jet fluxing technology that allows for ultra-fast and precision fluxing. The Interflux ICSF Select6 can be put in front of any wave solder or selective solder machine to enhance the process. Kurtz Ersa Inc. was very impressed with this system's capabilities and its potential for the industry."

By partnering with Interflux, Kurtz Ersa aims to provide customers with advanced solutions that optimize soldering operations, improve process efficiency, and ensure top-quality results. The partnership with Interflux not only provides advanced fluxing options but also strengthens Kurtz Ersa’s position as a leader in soldering technologies.

