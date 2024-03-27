Edinburgh Instruments Product Launch Press Release: QYPro

Edinburgh Instruments, a leading UK manufacturer of state-of-the-art spectroscopic instrumentation, today announced the launch of its new QYPro Integrating Sphere, designed to enhance the quantum yield capabilities of the FLS1000 Spectrometer.

Image Credit: Edinburgh Instruments

The QYPro is a new integrating sphere accessory for the FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer. It fits inside the sample chamber for the best sensitivity, and it is easily adapted to different applications such as quantum yield, reflectance, electroluminescence, solid or liquid samples. The QYPro’s unique automated sample loading mechanism is not only user-friendly, but it also eliminates the possibility of sphere contamination ensuring accurate results and reducing maintenance costs.

CEO of Edinburgh Instruments Roger Fenske. “Our team of product engineers and application scientists have been working tirelessly to develop a product that delivers real results in accuracy and efficiency, and we’re confident that the QYPro will exceed our client’s expectations and are delighted to bring it to market today.”

The Edinburgh Instruments QYPro Integrating Sphere is available directly from the Edinburgh Instruments website or through our specialist regional distributor partner network.

Source: https://www.edinst.com/