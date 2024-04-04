Tender X-Rays Reveal Multiple Oxidation Processes at the Platinum-Electrolyte Interface

Phosphoric acid and platinum catalyst interactions in high-temperature PEM fuel cells are more intricate than previously thought. Utilizing tender X-Rays, BESSY II experiments have unraveled the multiple oxidation processes occurring at the interface between platinum and electrolyte. The findings suggest that changes in humidity could have an impact on a few of these processes, extending the lifespan and improving fuel cell efficiency.

The illustration shows four different oxidation pathways (1-4) of aqueous phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 3 ), which XANES could elucidate at BESSY II. All these reactions depend on the humidity present. Image Credit: HZB

Hydrogen fuel cells use distinct interactions between hydrogen fuels and oxidizing agents (oxygen) to transform chemical energy from hydrogen into electrical energy. For micro-stationary electricity sources, high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (HT-PEMFCs) are a desirable type of hydrogen fuel cell.

One downside of these HT-PEMFCs is that the phosphoric acid (H 3 PO 4 ) proton conductor leaches out of the H 3 PO 4 -doped polybenzimidazole membrane, poisoning the platinum catalyst. Recent investigations have revealed further problems during the operation of the HT-PEMFC, where some H 3 PO 4 can be converted to H 3 PO 3 , further poisoning the platinum catalysts and resulting in a considerable loss of performance.

Complex Processes and Interactions

An earlier study by Prof. Dr. Marcus Bär’s team demonstrated that opposite processes occur at the interface between Pt and aqueous H 3 PO 3 and that the interactions between the platinum catalyst and the H 3 PO 3 /H 3 PO 4 are very complex. While H 3 PO 3 can poison the platinum catalyst, platinum could catalyze the oxidation of H 3 PO 3 back to H 3 PO 4 .

Experiments Under Realistic Conditions

Using an in-house designed heatable electrochemical cell, compatible with in situ tender X-Ray studies, at the OÆSE end-station recently set up in the Energy Materials In-situ Laboratory Berlin (EMIL), Bär’s team has now analyzed the chemical processes to investigate the oxidation behavior of aqueous H 3 PO 3 under conditions close to HT-PEMFCs working conditions.

They used powerful X-Ray light from the EMIL beamline at the X-Ray source BESSY II, which is available in the tender X-Ray energy range of 2 keV to 5 keV. Oxidation processes from H 3 PO 3 to H 3 PO 4 are monitored in this energy range using X-Ray absorption near-edge structure spectroscopy (XANES) at the P K-edge.

Different Oxidation Reactions Examined

We have thus uncovered different processes for this oxidation reaction, including platinum-catalyzed chemical oxidation, electrochemical oxidation under positive potential bias at the platinum electrode, and heat-promoted oxidation. These in situ spectroscopic results are also confirmed by ion-exchange chromatography and in situ electrochemical characterizations. Remarkably, all of these oxidation pathways involve reactions with water, which shows that the humidity inside the fuel cell has a significant influence on these processes. Enggar Wibowo, Study First Author and PhD Student, Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin

Humidity As a Factor for Improvements

The findings suggest that the operating conditions of HT-PEM fuel cells could be improved (for example, by adjusting humidification to oxidize H 3 PO 3 back to H 3 PO 4 ).

“Corresponding adjustments to the operation conditions of HT-PEMFCs could be implemented to prevent catalyst poisoning by H3PO3 and enhance the efficiency of those fuel cells,” Wibowo added.

Outlook to BESSY III

The work clarifies a key degradation pathway of fuel cells and is a contribution on the way to an H 2 -based energy supply. It also shows the great benefit of tender X-Rays, and we are looking forward to BESSY III, which aims to close the “tender X-Ray” gap. Dr. Marcus Bär, Professor, Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin

Journal Reference:

Wibowo, R. E., et al. (2024) Elucidating the Complex Oxidation Behavior of Aqueous H 3 PO 3 on Pt Electrodes via In Situ Tender X-ray Absorption Near-Edge Structure Spectroscopy at the P K-Edge. Journal of the American Chemical Society. doi:10.1021/jacs.3c12381

Source: https://www.helmholtz-berlin.de/index_en.html