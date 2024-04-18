Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Wiley releases Mass Spectra of Designer Drugs 2024 to accelerate forensics analysis of fentanyls, cannabinoids, and more

Wiley, one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced the 2024 release of the Mass Spectra of Designer Drugs.

Image Credit: Wiley

This indispensable spectral database serves as a cornerstone for forensic laboratories worldwide, enabling swift identification of illicit substances. Sourced from both legal and underground literature, it provides access to the latest novel psychoactive substances (NPS) like variants of fentanyl, xylazine, various opioids, synthetic cannabinoids, and more.

This annually refreshed database provides access to 35,094 mass spectra representing 26,712 unique chemical entities, along with detailed information and chemical structures. This year’s update introduces over 850 new mass spectra and over 500 new, unique compounds in major categories of interest.

“With newly synthesized NPS drugs hitting the streets daily, it’s critical for forensic labs to have access to the most recent data to keep up. For labs using mass spec to identify drugs, this is an essential resource,” said Graeme Whitley, Director, Data Science Solutions at Wiley.

Mass Spectra of Designer Drugs is compatible with most major mass spectrometry data systems. It is now also available as a KnowItAll subscription for use with Wiley's KnowItAll spectral analysis software, with innovative tools to assist in the identification of novel compounds using structure/fragment relationships.

Learn more at Wiley Science Solutions
https://sciencesolutions.wiley.com/solutions/technique/gc-ms/mass-spectra-of-designer-drugs/

About Wiley

