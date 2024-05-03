Posted in | News | 3D Printing

Unlocking 3D Printing Potential for Next-Gen Quantum Dot Devices

May 3 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

In a recent study published in Advanced Functional Materials, scientists from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UNIST developed a new 3D printing method for quantum dots (QDs) at room temperature. The method enables the development of complex 3D structures with precise light emission for advanced encryption and anti-counterfeiting applications.

new 3D printing method for quantum dots (QDs) at room temperature.
a) Schematic of the direct-ink writing (DIW) approach of luminescent PQD–polymer architectures. Hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC) polymer was dissolved in DCM to prepare a 3D printable ink. b) Optical image of the inks as visible in 385-nm ultraviolet (UV) light. PQD–polymer inks display red (R), green (G), and blue (B) emissive colors, corresponding to the halide ratios of CH3NH3PbBr1.5I1.5, CH3NH3PbBr3, and CH3NH3PbBr1.5Cl1.5. The scale bar is 5 mm. c) Schematic of the synthesis of luminescent PQDs as a colloidal dispersion solution in toluene, including the synthesis of PQD-polymer ink with HPC. d) Optical images of the DIW process show continuous deposition of a line pattern on the glass substrate. The scale bar is 1 mm. e) Rheological property depicts a decrease in the viscosity of the ink as the shear rate increases (shear-thinning behavior). f) Solid-like inks are shifted to a liquid-like fluid as a rheological function of the shear stress. Image Credit: UNIST

Related Stories

The study, led by Professor Im Doo Jung from UNIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering, unveiled a state-of-the-art perovskite quantum dot (PQD) additive manufacturing technique. This pioneering method eradicates the necessity for heat treatment, enabling the fabrication of intricate 3D forms with remarkable accuracy, such as renowned structures like the Eiffel Tower.

Traditionally, molding QD materials in three dimensions necessitated prolonged exposure to heat, resulting in property deterioration and shape distortion. Nonetheless, the recently devised PQD materials showcase exceptional luminous efficiency and color adaptability, presenting a revolutionary solution for cutting-edge encryption and anti-counterfeiting endeavors.

Through meticulous optimization of printing parameters and the utilization of a hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC) polymer along with dichloromethane (DCM) as a volatile solvent, the research team achieved stable extrusion of luminescent PQD inks at room temperature. This pioneering 3D printing technique allows for the fabrication of various structures emitting light in red, green, and blue (RGB) colors, based on primary light hues.

The research presents an advanced anti-counterfeiting and encryption system employing 3D-printed geometric shapes harnessing the distinctive light emission characteristics of PQDs. Exhibiting the capability for heightened security functionalities in contemporary printed electronic devices, a 6 × 5 cube architecture array was devised utilizing G- and B-emissive PQD-HPCs for encryption, showcasing alphabetic letters (U, N, IS, and T) at 90° intervals.

Our streamlined QD 3D printing process enables stable manufacturing at room temperature, promising advancements in information encryption systems and optoelectronic printing technologies.

Hongryung Jean, Study Lead Author, UNIST

Professor Jung emphasized the significance of this research in broadening the scope of QD-based applications and bolstering anti-forgery measures, stating, “This advancement preserves the photoluminescence properties of PQDs without the need for heat treatments, driving innovation in optoelectronic and energy applications.”

This study, funded by the National Research Foundation (NRF) of Korea and other pivotal institutions, establishes a fresh benchmark for encryption technology and anti-counterfeiting measures in the digital era.

Journal Reference:

Jeon, H., et al. (2024). 3D Printing of Luminescent Perovskite Quantum Dot–Polymer Architectures. Advanced Functional Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202400594.

Source: https://www.unist.ac.kr/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback