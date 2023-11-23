Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

Sonichem Is Making Waves in the Chemical Industry Through Crowdfunding

Sonichem, an award-winning UK-based green technology company, is thrilled to launch a major crowdfunding campaign through the investment platform Seedrs. This exciting opportunity will be running until the 13th of December 2023, giving eco-conscious individuals and organisations alike a chance to buy shares* in the company’s proprietary ultrasonic biorefinery technology, and to simultaneously invest in the future of the planet.

Crowdfunding is all about coming together as a community to support exciting projects and businesses, as well as to offer an opportunity to sustainability-focused funds and corporate venturing arms. Sonichem is keen to enable smaller investors and consumers to secure their stake in its sustainable technology for as little as £10. The company is seeking a total investment of £1.1 million to fund the development of its pilot plant facilities and the design and planning of its first commercial biorefinery, as well as to expand its production of green chemicals that can displace finite petrochemicals and reduce society’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Sonichem’s patented biorefinery process harnesses both chemistry and ultrasound technologies to break down by-products from the forestry sector – which are often either underused, wasted or destroyed – into high-value green chemicals. By inducing a powerful phenomenon called cavitation within the woody biomass, the ultra-clean technology can turn just £1 of sawdust into £8 of sustainable, bio-based chemicals that can be used in a wide range of products. Sonichem has already made significant strides in reducing waste and decreasing CO2 emissions. Becoming a company shareholder will allow investors to contribute to these sustainability efforts, while the Seedrs nominee structure will ensure that they have a collective say in key decision-making processes and a chance to share in Sonichem’s success.

Adrian Black, CEO at Sonichem, commented: “The global need to reduce our reliance on petrochemicals is driving an increase in the demand for sustainable, bio-based alternatives. The bio-based platform chemicals market is currently experiencing a rapid expansion, and is forecast to grow at an annual rate of almost nine per cent over the next five years to reach $26.7 billion by 2028. Sonichem is poised to make a significant impact in this sector, and we have already benefited from several consortiums and awards. By contributing to our crowdfunding efforts, investors can join us in our journey to send ripples through the chemicals industry and help us to optimise the use of the world’s natural resources.”

