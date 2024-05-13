Posted in | News | Packaging | New Product

New Uncoated Paperboard Enables Superior Packaging and Graphical Applications With a Natural Touch

Invercote Touch, an innovative uncoated paperboard, is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and visually appealing packaging materials while maintaining excellent printability.

Image Credit: Holmen Iggesund

The latest addition to the Invercote portfolio, the new uncoated product uniquely delivers a natural-looking and tactile experience along with the high-quality properties of other Invercote products, such as strength, stiffness, creasability and strong sustainability credentials.

“Invercote Touch is a unique combination of uncoated paperboard, where the appearance and tactile feeling is key, and other characteristics that make Invercote so suitable for superior packaging applications,” says Edvin Thurfjell, Product Manager for Invercote Packaging and Graphics, Holmen Board and Paper. “Invercote Touch enables brands, for the first time, to prioritise a natural look and feel with a product that has the right combination of printing and converting properties for an uncoated paperboard.”

“With Invercote Touch, you actually touch the raw fibres and hear the sound of friction on the paperboard,” adds Thurfjell. “It provides a sensory interactive experience for the customer that feels easy and natural to handle. It also has the superior embossing features that are inherent with Invercote. It frees up what you can do with the surface and opens up more possibilities for creative messaging.”

Holmen’s mill in Iggesund developed Invercote Touch by applying the knowledge it has built up over 60 years of what premium packaging customers require and by listening to changing customer needs. And while an uncoated paperboard will inherently print differently compared with coated paperboards, the development of Invercote Touch focused on steering the properties of the fibre layer to induce as little variation in print quality as possible.

“Invercote Touch provides a unique and natural addition to our product portfolio that we are very proud of,” says Thurfjell. “It widens Holmen’s product offering to existing customers and provides opportunities for new customers who are not familiar with Invercote. We are therefore also very excited to see how it will be used.”

Invercote Touch is suitable for all types of packaging and graphics applications. It is initially available in a 330 GSM version.

Product Description

  • Designed for high-end packaging and graphical applications where the tactile sensation of the fresh fibres is a priority.
  • Made entirely without pigment coatings.
  • The multi-layered base board is adapted to support uncoated printing characteristics and excellent converting properties.
  • A natural high and stable whiteness with excellent colour reproduction.

Source: https://www.iggesund.com/

