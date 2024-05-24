Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

1064nm Sub-Nanosecond & Nanosecond Coherent Pulsed Laser

LASER COMPONENTS is pleased to offer the LASO-BT-1064 from our partner Cybel which is a line sub-nanosecond and nano-second benchtop pulsed laser designed to produce pulse width as short as 100 ps. This unit delivers high power along with adjustable pulse width and pulse repetition rate at 1064 nm. It is also capable of producing a frequency repetition rate of up to 100 MHz from either an internal trigger or alternatively with a user external trigger.

Image Credit: Laser Components Ltd

This pulsed laser offers up to 1 W at 1064 nm and is also available at 1030 nm to 1100 nm, the unit has an air cooled all PM fibre design as well as a high pulse extinction ratio, low pulse jitter and excellent output beam quality with an M2 of 1.1.

It has been designed for applications such as diffuse optical tomography, stimulated emission depletion microscopy and biochemical analysis and comes in a turn key 19” 2U rack mount benchtop.

Source: https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/

