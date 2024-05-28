Posted in | News | Energy

IMI Unveils First HIPPS for Hydrogen Post-Production Processes

IMI has unveiled what is believed to be one of the first high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) to protect against overpressure propagation during the hydrogen post-production process.

IMI high integrity pressure protection system. Image Credit: IMI

The new HIPPS is specifically engineered to isolate the source of dangerous high pressure, instead of relieving the excess flow in the case of an overpressure event. This offers a critical layer of protection for pipelines and downstream components and promotes the safe storage of hydrogen post-production, prior to its transportation to the point of use.

As a result, hydrogen producers will be able to increase both safety and availability compared to traditional pressure safety relief valves while avoiding the loss of containment. This will facilitate an increased yield from a comparable time frame versus plants that do not deploy a HIPPS.

The system uses electronic transmitters specifically designed for hydrogen applications and an electronic logic solver to sense a potential overpressure event. If triggered, failsafe valves will be activated within two seconds to isolate the exposure and protect the downstream assets and plant personnel. 

With a long-standing heritage of manufacturing HIPPS for the process industry, the hydrogen HIPPS solution complements IMI’s growing suite of technology to support the entire hydrogen value chain.

This includes its IMI VIVO PEM electrolyser, which was launched in 2023. Available in 100kW to 5MW power class skids, the IMI VIVO electrolyser can be made fully bespoke to end-user requirements thanks to a ‘turnkey’ configuration that includes a high or low-pressure storage tank, compressor and optional fuelling equipment.

IMI also provides a range of critical service valves for hydrogen applications, including ball valves and butterfly valves.

Andrea Pusceddu, Business Development Director for Hydrogen at IMI, said: “Hydrogen has huge potential to support with reducing CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and long-distance transport. With the International Energy Agency predicting these applications could account for one-third of global hydrogen demand by 2030, guaranteeing the safety of both the production team and plant equipment will be one of most important priorities for all stakeholders.

“With long-standing expertise in delivering HIPPS systems for a range of severe service applications throughout the process industry, combined with a rapidly developing suite of solutions for the hydrogen value chain, we have been able to call upon our knowledge of both disciplines to create what we believe to be the first HIPPS for hydrogen. Not only will this help our customers’ facilities become safer, but it can also help to increase uptime while increasing revenue potential.”

