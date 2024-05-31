Posted in | News | Semiconductor

NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries

NHanced Semiconductors, the first U.S.-based pure-play advanced packaging foundry, announced the delivery of the first BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) next-generation hybrid bonding system to the NHanced advanced packaging facility in Morrisville, NC.

Image Credit: Besi

The Besi Datacon 8800 CHAMEO ultra plus is an advanced room temperature hybrid bonding system. It cost-effectively addresses increased demands for performance, speed, accuracy, and warpage control in fine-pitch copper interconnects with submicron pad sizes. Based on Besi’s field-proven Datacon platform, the Datacon 8800 CHAMEO ultra plus hybrid bonder supports room temperature direct fusion bonding of dielectric followed by batch annealing to complete electrical connections, and incorporates state-of-the art vision systems.

“The increased throughput of the new Besi system translates to lower cost for our customers,” said NHanced president Robert Patti. “Even more exciting is the improved yield, which will allow us to handle much larger assemblies economically. I expect to see new products containing dozens of chiplets.”

The new bonding system represents the latest phase in a major investment program by NHanced to amplify and expand its world-class semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem in the U.S. The company has pioneered a paradigm shift in semiconductor manufacturing that it calls “Foundry 2.0” – applying semiconductor foundry processes and advanced packaging and assembly technologies to dies and chiplets sourced from traditional foundries. The results are customized 3DIC and 2.5D advanced packaging and interposer assemblies. NHanced is the only U.S.-based foundry that can support this manufacturing model.

Source:

https://nhanced-semi.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    NHanced Semiconductors. (2024, May 31). NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries. AZoM. Retrieved on May 31, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63104.

  • MLA

    NHanced Semiconductors. "NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries". AZoM. 31 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63104>.

  • Chicago

    NHanced Semiconductors. "NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63104. (accessed May 31, 2024).

  • Harvard

    NHanced Semiconductors. 2024. NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries. AZoM, viewed 31 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63104.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback