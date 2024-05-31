NHanced Semiconductors Announces Delivery of the First Next-Generation Hybrid Bonding System from BE Semiconductor Industries

NHanced Semiconductors, the first U.S.-based pure-play advanced packaging foundry, announced the delivery of the first BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) next-generation hybrid bonding system to the NHanced advanced packaging facility in Morrisville, NC.

Image Credit: Besi

The Besi Datacon 8800 CHAMEO ultra plus is an advanced room temperature hybrid bonding system. It cost-effectively addresses increased demands for performance, speed, accuracy, and warpage control in fine-pitch copper interconnects with submicron pad sizes. Based on Besi’s field-proven Datacon platform, the Datacon 8800 CHAMEO ultra plus hybrid bonder supports room temperature direct fusion bonding of dielectric followed by batch annealing to complete electrical connections, and incorporates state-of-the art vision systems.

“The increased throughput of the new Besi system translates to lower cost for our customers,” said NHanced president Robert Patti. “Even more exciting is the improved yield, which will allow us to handle much larger assemblies economically. I expect to see new products containing dozens of chiplets.”

The new bonding system represents the latest phase in a major investment program by NHanced to amplify and expand its world-class semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem in the U.S. The company has pioneered a paradigm shift in semiconductor manufacturing that it calls “Foundry 2.0” – applying semiconductor foundry processes and advanced packaging and assembly technologies to dies and chiplets sourced from traditional foundries. The results are customized 3DIC and 2.5D advanced packaging and interposer assemblies. NHanced is the only U.S.-based foundry that can support this manufacturing model.