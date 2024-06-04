North Yorkshire Pipeline Pigging Specialist iNPIPE PRODUCTS Announces Launch of New Blockage Detection and Valve Performance Product

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of pigging products – North Yorkshire based iNPIPE PRODUCTS – has this month announced the launch of a new pipeline blockage and leakage detection product which, using acoustic reflectometry technology, detects blockages, obstructions or leaks.

Pictured iNPIPE PRODUCTS’ Newly Launched Acoustek Product. Image Credit: iNPIPE PRODUCTS

Acoustek is believed to be the first product of its type on the market which using reflectometry – the use of wave and pulse reflections to detect anomolies – can detect full or partial blockages, leaks and obstructions whilst also checking valve opening speeds and capability.

Speaking about the new product launch, Simon Bell, Managing Director at iNPIPE PRODUCTS said: “Acoustek will be a game changer in the offshore industry meaning owner operators can practically eliminate the significant costs and risks that went with previous blockage, leak detection and valve performance technology.

“What Acoustek now provides them with is a technology that can be rapidly deployed – with surveys completed in just hours - and which can provide wholly accurate acoustic data that pinpoints with absolute precision any anomalies or the speed of valve performance. Most importantly, this can all be achieved without any risk to people or assets, with no requirements for costly support services such as ROVs and with no disruption to normal operations.”

Acoustek works by connecting directly into a live pipeline and injecting an acoustic pulse which – by measuring the reflected pulse - detects reductions in bore or partially open or closed valves. The system can verify with 100% accuracy the closing efficiency of emergency shut down valves and can accurately detect and locate reductions with a range of up to 10 km from the installation point.

Suitable for complex pipeline networks and providing continuous monitoring capability with remote surveying, Acoustek is easy to integrate with existing pipeline

equipment – requiring installation to only one end of the pipe – and can accurately locate blockages or obstructions by up to 10 km.

The technology was recently deployed on a North Sea platform to validate the performance standards of a gas import/export subsea isolation valve (SSIV) required to close within 60 seconds. Situated subsea at the base of the riser, at a water depth of 136 m and located 338 m along the pipeline length - using acoustic data generated from Acoustek - the SSIV was successfully measured, in only one shift, and was determined as closing well within the performance standards required.

iNPIPE PRODUCTS is a world leader in the design, manufacture, supply and hire of pipeline pigging, maintenance and testing products across the oil and gas, petrochem, powergen, mining, nuclear, renewables, water and food processing industries. Formed in 1984, the business celebrated 40 years of trading last year and employs 68 members of staff - including 8 apprentices – across its Brompton-on-Swale and Aberdeen sites. The company works with many of the world’s largest brands across Europe, the Middle East, North America, South America and Asia.