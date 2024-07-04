Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Red Lion® Launches New N-Tron® NT116 Unmanaged 16-port Industrial Ethernet Switch to Support Mission-Critical Operations in Rugged Environments

Red Lion, a manufacturer of innovative technologies that empower industrial organizations to access, connect and visualize their data, is pleased to announce the launch of N-Tron® NT116 unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch, designed for industrial applications needing dependable performance for mission-critical applications under harsh conditions.

Image Credit: Red Lion

The NT116 unmanaged switch offers exceptional reliability and performance for data acquisition, Ethernet I/O and process control. Compact in size and including 16 high performance copper ports (10/100BaseTX RJ45), the unit is housed in a rugged industrial metal enclosure. The NT116 offers high shock and vibration tolerance, and all ports have built in ESD and surge protection. Users benefit from an exceptional 1.2 M hour MTBF rating, in a slim, space-saving design that operates in temperatures from -40 °C to 85 °C.

For robust network support, the NT116 supports full wire speed communications of up to 3.2 Gb/s throughput. The unit uses store-and-forward technology and supports full and half duplex operation. Two 10-49 VDC power inputs are provided for redundancy.

The N-Tron® NT116 is the next evolution of Red Lion’s 116TX unmanaged industrial ethernet switch. In addition to IEEE 802.3 compliance and marine, railway and rolling stock certifications, the new switch carries UL Ordinary and Hazardous locations as well as ATEX and IECEx certification.

Red Lion’s new N-Tron® NT116 makes critical performance data easier to gather. Its rugged and hardened design provides the durability and reliability needed to withstand the extreme conditions found on factory floor control networks and in oil and gas, utilities, wastewater treatment, alternative energy, rail, intelligent traffic control and transportation applications.

“When industrial equipment operators and business leaders can access their data seamlessly and quickly, they derive more value from it. The N-Tron® NT116 unmanaged industrial ethernet switch minimizes downtime and maximizes throughput to improve efficiency and drive operational performance,” said Diane Davis Product Manager.

Source:

Red Lion

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Red Lion Controls. (2024, July 04). Red Lion® Launches New N-Tron® NT116 Unmanaged 16-port Industrial Ethernet Switch to Support Mission-Critical Operations in Rugged Environments. AZoM. Retrieved on July 04, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63304.

  • MLA

    Red Lion Controls. "Red Lion® Launches New N-Tron® NT116 Unmanaged 16-port Industrial Ethernet Switch to Support Mission-Critical Operations in Rugged Environments". AZoM. 04 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63304>.

  • Chicago

    Red Lion Controls. "Red Lion® Launches New N-Tron® NT116 Unmanaged 16-port Industrial Ethernet Switch to Support Mission-Critical Operations in Rugged Environments". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63304. (accessed July 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Red Lion Controls. 2024. Red Lion® Launches New N-Tron® NT116 Unmanaged 16-port Industrial Ethernet Switch to Support Mission-Critical Operations in Rugged Environments. AZoM, viewed 04 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63304.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback