Seika Machinery Introduces Sayaka SAM-CT3SLA Semi-Automatic Desktop Dry Slicer

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, is proud to introduce the Sayaka SAM-CT3SLA Semi-Auto Desktop Dry Slicer, designed to streamline operations with precision and efficiency. This state-of-the-art dry slicer is perfect for prototyping and high-mix/low-volume production needs, ensuring high-quality output and superior performance every time.

Image Credit: Seika Machinery, Inc.

The Sayaka SAM-CT3SLA Dry Slicer offers automated cut position feeding, significantly enhancing operation efficiency by reducing manual intervention. The user-friendly touch display simplifies programming and setup, making the machine quick and easy-to-use. The slicer is cost-effective, eliminating the need for V-scoring, preventing sagging during reflow, and ensuring PCB integrity.



One of the standout features of the SAM-CT3SLA is its ability to achieve smooth and precise cuts, which eliminates the need for additional finishing. The machine minimizes stress on PCBs, protecting components and ensuring reliability with over 500 µ-strain.



Key specifications of the Sayaka SAM-CT3SLA include a standard maximum PCB-holding length of 196 mm, extendable to 296 mm, and a board length capacity of 330 mm. It accommodates board thicknesses ranging from 0.5 mm to 2.0 mm and supports materials such as FR4 and CEM3. The component height limit is 47mm on the upper face and 10mm on the bottom face, including PCB thickness.



Experience the superior performance and reliability of the Sayaka SAM-CT3SLA Dry Slicer by contacting Seika Machinery to learn more and see how this advanced slicer can benefit your production line.