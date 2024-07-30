Posted in | News | Business

Panacol Becomes an EPIC Member

The international adhesives manufacturer Panacol joined the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC) on July 1, 2024. EPIC is the world's leading industry association promoting the sustainable development of organizations active in the field of photonics in Europe. 

Panacol has developed new optical resins and adhesives that are particularly suitable for photonics applications: For example, for optical materials used to create refractive lenses and diffractive optical elements (DOEs), micro- and nano-imprint lithography, wafer level optics and optical wafer bonding. These materials can be easily applied by puddle dispensing, spin coating or jetting. With excellent adhesion to common glass wafers as well as new polymer substrates (e.g. optical PET or PC) and very fast UV curing, a precise and durable microstructure is created. The new resins also meet the high optical requirements, such as resistance to yellowing, temperature and dimensional stability.  

These resins are suitable for use in many companies that are also members of the EPIC association, allowing Panacol to make a valuable contribution to the technical success of a wide variety of photonic applications in the European market. At the same time, the large EPIC network, as well as the high-quality events organized by EPIC, represent a significant potential for Panacol to strengthen the awareness of its own brands and products and to open up new markets. Panacol will therefore take part in the planned EPIC delegation to Taiwan in September, and further activities within the consortium are already in preparation. 

Together with other EPIC members along the value chain, Panacol plans to collaborate in the coming years to develop further complete technical solutions in order to jointly establish polymer optics on the market in a competitive manner suitable for mass production.  

