Fast Commutator Securing with New UV Adhesive

Panacol has developed Vitralit® UV E-2113, a new UV acrylic adhesive that is ideal for the rapid securing of commutators. This UV adhesive can be applied robotically and cures within seconds under UV light. The process of securing commutators can be greatly accelerated with Vitralit® UV E-2113.

Vitralit® UV E-2113 is a highly viscous and stable adhesive. Its optimized flow characteristics allow it to dispense easily into cavities. This adhesive has high adhesion to all metals: It adheres to the coil wires as well as to the solder joints and the commutator. The adhesive can be applied in a ring around the commutator in automated processes. Vitralit® UV E-2113 is a 1-component adhesive and does not require special handling during transportation, storage, and dispensing.

Vitralit® UV E-2113 cures in just a few seconds with light in the UVA range or in the visible range at a wavelength of 405 nm. Both traditional gas discharge lamps and LED systems can be used for curing. The curing of Panacol adhesives are optimized by the UV and LED UV curing systems from Dr. Hönle. For example, the Hönle high-intensity LED Powerline AC/IC HP systems will cure the Vitralit® UV E-2113 in seconds enabling high-speed, high-volume automated production. Fast, in-line light curing eliminates the need for lengthy and energy consuming oven processes. Commutator protection with Vitralit® E-2113 can significantly reduce production times and costs.

After curing, Vitralit® UV E-2113 has a dry surface and is highly resistant to vibration and impact. This adhesive creates low-stress bonds and temperature resistance in the range of -40 to 150 °C which are typical requirements in the automotive industry.