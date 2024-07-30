TMS Launches New TPMS with Cutting Edge Features and Enhancements

Tire Monitor System (TMS) have launched a new TPMS specifically aimed for use on industrial and Off-the-Road vehicles. As a well-respected and innovative supplier of reliable and proven Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems, TMS is proud to announce the launch of its latest system which is designed to address the particular needs of OTR vehicles used in mining, earth-moving, mobile cranes, container ports, and mass-transit systems.

The benefits of investing in TPMS technology for industrial and OTR vehicles is well documented, with huge cost, safety, and sustainability advantages for businesses. Feedback from our customers and technology improvements have led the team of engineers to improve the already well-respected products. Technical advancements have been added to all areas of the system including the Hub, Display, App and Sensors. The system will work on any vehicle of any size, right up to 24 wheels.

In order to guarantee the most resilient signal reception possible, the new TMS Hub boasts four separate antennas connected to four independent receiver channels. This ensures the tire pressure data will always be received even in the most extreme environments. Stream-lined wiring in the TPMS simplifies installation, saving time and resources for fleet operators.

The improved Display has a larger screen whilst being more compact, reducing cab space and providing the driver with clear and quick tire pressure checks on the new user-friendly touch-screen. The driver is immediately warned of any tire running outside of your own defined parameters.

All the tire data is stored in the central Hub for later analysis and is made available via the API for connection to third party software platforms. Launched alongside the TPMS is the revolutionary progressive Web App which allows users to access all system settings and tire data from their Smartphone, tablet or Windows PC.

The App is used to both configure the TPMS system and to store and analyse tire pressure and temperature data from a single vehicle or a whole fleet. When you regularly collect both pressure and temperature data from a number of wheels from a number of vehicles, you very quickly build up a huge volume of data.

For that reason, the App includes sophisticated summarising and visualising techniques to enable users to quickly highlight issues with the tire pressure and/or temperatures. Custom reports can easily be created to summarise tire issues. The App can even operate without internet connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring even in remote locations.

Security is handled by the well protected browsers. With its unparalleled features, the new TMS system sets new industry standards for tire pressure monitoring systems on OTR vehicles. This product is a testament to our commitment to continually innovate and provide cutting edge solutions to our valued customers.