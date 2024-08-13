Battery Usage Underwater Made Possible

Despite the prevalent belief among many subsea vehicle and equipment manufacturers that “you cannot use batteries underwater”, Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE), a subsidiary of Ultralife Corporation, challenges this notion daily with its groundbreaking battery technology. SWE proudly announces the availability of five standard SeaSafe battery packs capable of functioning at ocean depths exceeding 6,000 metres.

Image Credit: Southwest Electronic Energy

Addressing the numerous challenges associated with reliable subsea battery usage, SWE has developed innovative solutions that ensure optimal performance and safety in underwater environments.

Electrical Connections

One of the primary hurdles in subsea battery usage is the vulnerability of electrical connections to water ingress, potentially leading to short circuits. SWE mitigates this risk by employing subsea characterised cables and connectors renowned for their reliability in subsea applications.

Furthermore, battery modules are enclosed within 1 ATM pressure vessels or pressure balance oil filled (PBOF) cases, safeguarding them against subsea water exposure. Bulkhead connectors on the external subsea side of the vessel or case meet stringent subsea requirements, ensuring watertight integrity.

Subsea Pressure

With subsea environments subjecting equipment to immense pressure, SWE addresses this challenge by designing proprietary integrated circuits, battery cells and modules tailored for pressure tolerance.

SeaSafe battery packs boast an impressive pressure tolerance rating of up to 6,000 meters, ensuring uninterrupted performance even at extreme depths.

Reliable and Automatic Battery Management

To maintain optimal safety and functionality, SWE integrates advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) into every battery module. These systems facilitate automatic electricity cutoff in unsafe conditions and provide real time monitoring of battery health and remaining capacity. Distributed battery management mitigates the risk of single points of failure, ensuring uninterrupted operation in critical subsea applications.

"While the notion of using batteries underwater may seem improbable, SWE's innovative solutions prove otherwise," said Leon Adams, chief sales and marketing officer at Southwest Electronic Energy. "Our SeaSafe battery packs not only withstand subsea conditions but also feature advanced thermal management systems that ensure optimal performance in varying underwater temperatures. This capability is crucial for missions in diverse marine environments, enhancing both reliability and longevity of the battery life."

Selecting the right battery chemistry is paramount in powering subsea vehicles and equipment efficiently. SWE's SeaSafe Lithium-ion battery packs stand as a testament to superior performance, offering four times longer mission run time and six times longer battery life compared to Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) alternatives.