Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation

Battery Usage Underwater Made Possible

Southwest Electronic EnergyAug 13 2024

Despite the prevalent belief among many subsea vehicle and equipment manufacturers that “you cannot use batteries underwater”, Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE), a subsidiary of Ultralife Corporation, challenges this notion daily with its groundbreaking battery technology. SWE proudly announces the availability of five standard SeaSafe battery packs capable of functioning at ocean depths exceeding 6,000 metres.

Image Credit: Southwest Electronic Energy

Addressing the numerous challenges associated with reliable subsea battery usage, SWE has developed innovative solutions that ensure optimal performance and safety in underwater environments.

Electrical Connections

Related Stories

One of the primary hurdles in subsea battery usage is the vulnerability of electrical connections to water ingress, potentially leading to short circuits. SWE mitigates this risk by employing subsea characterised cables and connectors renowned for their reliability in subsea applications.

Furthermore, battery modules are enclosed within 1 ATM pressure vessels or pressure balance oil filled (PBOF) cases, safeguarding them against subsea water exposure. Bulkhead connectors on the external subsea side of the vessel or case meet stringent subsea requirements, ensuring watertight integrity.

Subsea Pressure

With subsea environments subjecting equipment to immense pressure, SWE addresses this challenge by designing proprietary integrated circuits, battery cells and modules tailored for pressure tolerance.

SeaSafe battery packs boast an impressive pressure tolerance rating of up to 6,000 meters, ensuring uninterrupted performance even at extreme depths.

Reliable and Automatic Battery Management

To maintain optimal safety and functionality, SWE integrates advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) into every battery module. These systems facilitate automatic electricity cutoff in unsafe conditions and provide real time monitoring of battery health and remaining capacity. Distributed battery management mitigates the risk of single points of failure, ensuring uninterrupted operation in critical subsea applications.

"While the notion of using batteries underwater may seem improbable, SWE's innovative solutions prove otherwise," said Leon Adams, chief sales and marketing officer at Southwest Electronic Energy. "Our SeaSafe battery packs not only withstand subsea conditions but also feature advanced thermal management systems that ensure optimal performance in varying underwater temperatures. This capability is crucial for missions in diverse marine environments, enhancing both reliability and longevity of the battery life."

Selecting the right battery chemistry is paramount in powering subsea vehicles and equipment efficiently. SWE's SeaSafe Lithium-ion battery packs stand as a testament to superior performance, offering four times longer mission run time and six times longer battery life compared to Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) alternatives.

Source:

Southwest Electronic Energy

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback