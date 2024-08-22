Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations

Accurately measuring combustible process or fuel gases, inert gases or waste gases flowing in small line sizes is now more accurate, repeatable and simpler with the ST75 Series Flow Meter from Fluid Components International (FCI), which offers a remote mountable, space-saving configuration that solves piping layout issues in potentially hazardous areas or hard-to-reach locations crowded with equipment.

Image Credit: Fluid Components International (FCI)

Process and plant engineers working toward continuously improving their plant efficiency and capacity, must often add more points of measurement to achieve these improvements, which requires additional space for the required instrumentation. Whether adding flow sensing to improve a process or replacing poorly performing or high-maintenance flow meters, the ST75 Series Flow Meters offer a remote mountable instrument that provides an accurate, fast response and low-maintenance solution to small line size gas and air flow applications.

FCI’s ST75 Series Flow Meter is ideal for a wide range of industrial applications, including burner and boiler fuel and air feed lines, industrial furnaces, kilns and oven fuel/air controls, natural gas sub-metering, chiller air flow measurements, dosing and gas injection rate controls, air compressor system control and point-of-use monitoring, and co-gen and turbine generator fuel flow measurements. It is the perfect fit when space is tight in small line processes requiring high performance combined with reliability and safety requirements.

A compact, low cost solution, the ST75 Flow Meter Series offers the advantages of direct mass flow measurement of air and gases. These in-line (spool-piece) style flow meters have no moving parts and are available for use in pipe diameters from 0.25 to 2 inches, (6 to 51 mm). Process connection options include male NPT, female NPT, and flanged. These thermal flow meters feature wide 100:1 turndown and depending on pipe size, will measure from 0.01 to 559 SCFM (0,01 to 950 NCMH).

Featuring a rugged IP67 rated enclosure with dual conduit ports in either NPT or M20 threading, this flow meter’s electronics are well protected for rugged environment applications. The ST75 Series Flow Meter comes standard with dual 4-20 mA outputs and a 500 Hz pulse output. The Models ST75A and ST75AV include HART or Modbus, as well as NAMUR compliant 4-20 mA outputs and SIL compliance rating.

This flow meter's transmitter/electronics can be integrally mounted with the flow element (probe), or it can be remote mounted to best match the installation situation. The remote mount transmitter, which includes a full digital display, can be mounted up to 50 feet (15 meters) away from its thermal mass flow sensor in the process piping and connected via two 0.50-inch FNPT or M conduit connections.

The ST75 Flow Meter’s sensing element is designed with precision platinum RTDs in small diameter, "equal-mass," all-metal thermowells for dependable measurement and fast response. The Models ST75V and ST75AV also include Vortab® Flow Conditioners built into the spool-piece for areas with limited pipe straight-runs and/or for operating in transitional flow ranges.

The complete instrument carries global Ex agency approvals for Division l/Zone 1 installations. The full pedigree of approvals available with the ST75 Series Flow Meter includes: FM, FMc, ATEX/UKEX, IECEx, EAC/TR CU, NEPSI, EQM ECAS, CE, PED, CRN, and SIL compliant.

All ST75 Series models are tested and calibrated to rigorous standards so that users get the instrument that does the job specified. To design and produce the highest quality flow instrumentation, FCI operates a world-class flow calibration laboratory with calibrations performed on more than 19 different flow stands, using equipment traceable to NIST (US National Institute of Standards and Technology), and ISO/IEC 17025 (International Standards for test lab quality systems).

FCI solves flow and level measurement applications with advanced thermal dispersion technologies. With 60 years’ experience and the largest installed base of thermal flow meters, flow switches and level switches, count on FCI to know your application and have the solutions.