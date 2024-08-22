Posted in | News | Materials Processing | New Product

Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations

Accurately measuring combustible process or fuel gases, inert gases or waste gases flowing in small line sizes is now more accurate, repeatable and simpler with the ST75 Series Flow Meter from Fluid Components International (FCI), which offers a remote mountable, space-saving configuration that solves piping layout issues in potentially hazardous areas or hard-to-reach locations crowded with equipment.

Image Credit: Fluid Components International (FCI)

Process and plant engineers working toward continuously improving their plant efficiency and capacity, must often add more points of measurement to achieve these improvements, which requires additional space for the required instrumentation. Whether adding flow sensing to improve a process or replacing poorly performing or high-maintenance flow meters, the ST75 Series Flow Meters offer a remote mountable instrument that provides an accurate, fast response and low-maintenance solution to small line size gas and air flow applications.

FCI’s ST75 Series Flow Meter is ideal for a wide range of industrial applications, including burner and boiler fuel and air feed lines, industrial furnaces, kilns and oven fuel/air controls, natural gas sub-metering, chiller air flow measurements, dosing and gas injection rate controls, air compressor system control and point-of-use monitoring, and co-gen and turbine generator fuel flow measurements. It is the perfect fit when space is tight in small line processes requiring high performance combined with reliability and safety requirements.

Related Stories

A compact, low cost solution, the ST75 Flow Meter Series offers the advantages of direct mass flow measurement of air and gases. These in-line (spool-piece) style flow meters have no moving parts and are available for use in pipe diameters from 0.25 to 2 inches, (6 to 51 mm). Process connection options include male NPT, female NPT, and flanged. These thermal flow meters feature wide 100:1 turndown and depending on pipe size, will measure from 0.01 to 559 SCFM (0,01 to 950 NCMH).

Featuring a rugged IP67 rated enclosure with dual conduit ports in either NPT or M20 threading, this flow meter’s electronics are well protected for rugged environment applications. The ST75 Series Flow Meter comes standard with dual 4-20 mA outputs and a 500 Hz pulse output. The Models ST75A and ST75AV include HART or Modbus, as well as NAMUR compliant 4-20 mA outputs and SIL compliance rating.

This flow meter's transmitter/electronics can be integrally mounted with the flow element (probe), or it can be remote mounted to best match the installation situation. The remote mount transmitter, which includes a full digital display, can be mounted up to 50 feet (15 meters) away from its thermal mass flow sensor in the process piping and connected via two 0.50-inch FNPT or M conduit connections.

The ST75 Flow Meter’s sensing element is designed with precision platinum RTDs in small diameter, "equal-mass," all-metal thermowells for dependable measurement and fast response. The Models ST75V and ST75AV also include Vortab® Flow Conditioners built into the spool-piece for areas with limited pipe straight-runs and/or for operating in transitional flow ranges.

The complete instrument carries global Ex agency approvals for Division l/Zone 1 installations. The full pedigree of approvals available with the ST75 Series Flow Meter includes: FM, FMc, ATEX/UKEX, IECEx, EAC/TR CU, NEPSI, EQM ECAS, CE, PED, CRN, and SIL compliant.

All ST75 Series models are tested and calibrated to rigorous standards so that users get the instrument that does the job specified. To design and produce the highest quality flow instrumentation, FCI operates a world-class flow calibration laboratory with calibrations performed on more than 19 different flow stands, using equipment traceable to NIST (US National Institute of Standards and Technology), and ISO/IEC 17025 (International Standards for test lab quality systems).

FCI solves flow and level measurement applications with advanced thermal dispersion technologies. With 60 years’ experience and the largest installed base of thermal flow meters, flow switches and level switches, count on FCI to know your application and have the solutions.

Source:

Fluid Components International (FCI)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Fluid Components International (FCI). (2024, August 22). Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations. AZoM. Retrieved on August 22, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63529.

  • MLA

    Fluid Components International (FCI). "Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations". AZoM. 22 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63529>.

  • Chicago

    Fluid Components International (FCI). "Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63529. (accessed August 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Fluid Components International (FCI). 2024. Small Line Size Air/Gas Flow Meter is Remote Mountable In Hazardous or Hard-To-Reach Locations. AZoM, viewed 22 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63529.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback