Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Events

ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™

ThermoAnalytics®, a global leader in thermal simulation software, has been awarded a significant contract by the U.S.Army.The $7.16 million contract is aimed at modernizing MuSES, a software developed by ThermoAnalytics®, to meet the evolving needs of the future battlefield. 

ThermoAnalytics® is widely recognized for its flagship product, TAITherm, the leading 3D thermal simulation software for predicting temperatures using transient or steady-state analysis.Additionally, MuSES is their renowned Thermal and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Signature simulation software, known for calculating physical temperature and supporting target background contrast analysis and scene simulation.

The U.S.Army's modernization efforts for Next-Generation vehicles necessitate advanced tools to design full vehicle systems with accurate thermal dependence of transient phenomena.ThermoAnalytics® was funded to help fill modeling and simulation gaps associated with the thermal design and performance assessment of electrified vehicles, which are an important aspect of the Army's modernization efforts.

Peter Rynes, Vice President of Government Solutions at ThermoAnalytics®, commented, "This effort will enable simulation of engineering concepts as the US Army explores the tactical advantages of Electric and Hybrid drives.” 

The contract period spans 24 months, with the completion scheduled for January 2026.

ThermoAnalytics® looks forward to contributing to advancing military technology through the enhancement of MuSES, ensuring it remains at the forefront of thermal and EO/IR Signature simulation capabilities.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.OPSEC#8373.

Source:

Thermoanalytics

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thermoanalytics. (2024, August 27). ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™. AZoM. Retrieved on August 27, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63547.

  • MLA

    Thermoanalytics. "ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™". AZoM. 27 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63547>.

  • Chicago

    Thermoanalytics. "ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63547. (accessed August 27, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thermoanalytics. 2024. ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™. AZoM, viewed 27 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63547.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback