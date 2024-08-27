ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™

ThermoAnalytics®, a global leader in thermal simulation software, has been awarded a significant contract by the U.S.Army.The $7.16 million contract is aimed at modernizing MuSES™, a software developed by ThermoAnalytics®, to meet the evolving needs of the future battlefield.

ThermoAnalytics® is widely recognized for its flagship product, TAITherm™, the leading 3D thermal simulation software for predicting temperatures using transient or steady-state analysis.Additionally, MuSES™ is their renowned Thermal and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Signature simulation software, known for calculating physical temperature and supporting target background contrast analysis and scene simulation.

The U.S.Army's modernization efforts for Next-Generation vehicles necessitate advanced tools to design full vehicle systems with accurate thermal dependence of transient phenomena.ThermoAnalytics® was funded to help fill modeling and simulation gaps associated with the thermal design and performance assessment of electrified vehicles, which are an important aspect of the Army's modernization efforts.

Peter Rynes, Vice President of Government Solutions at ThermoAnalytics®, commented, "This effort will enable simulation of engineering concepts as the US Army explores the tactical advantages of Electric and Hybrid drives.”

The contract period spans 24 months, with the completion scheduled for January 2026.

ThermoAnalytics® looks forward to contributing to advancing military technology through the enhancement of MuSES™, ensuring it remains at the forefront of thermal and EO/IR Signature simulation capabilities.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A.Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.OPSEC#8373.