DELO Presents Adhesive for Bonding Voice Coil Motors in Smartphone Camera Assemblies

Voice coil motors (VCMs) have been an important part of smartphone camera assemblies over the last decade, enabling features such as image stabilization and auto focus. DELO presents DELO DUALBOND LT2221 as a universal adhesive for the over 50 bonding tasks in VCM manufacturing. Curing fully at just 60 °C, it needs less energy than competing products to create an effective bond, making minimal impact on the temperature-sensitive substrates used in VCMs.

Exploded view of compact camera module. DELO DUALBOND LT2221 can be used as a universal adhesive for the over 50 bonding tasks in VCM manufacturing. Image Credit: DELO

VCMs are incredibly small motors, with components measuring at mere millimeters and mostly made of temperature-sensitive materials. Assembling them comes with many stringent temperature and quality requirements, making it important finding the right adhesive to establish these bonds. DELO DUALBOND LT2221 is a dual-curing adhesive whose highlight is its low curing temperature at just 60 °C, making it a perfect adhesive solution for many consumer electronics applications.

This low-viscosity adhesive is able to create very fine bondlines, which serves as beneficial for bonding components as small as those in VCMs. With a compression shear strength of up to 8 MPa on LCP, it is as strong of an adhesive as it is versatile.

DELO DUALBOND LT2221 enables extremely fast assembly processes. When using high-intensity DELOLUX curing lamps, it can be light-fixed in just 0.5 seconds, a key benefit given the many bonding tasks in a VCM. Heat-curing of all shadowed areas for achieving final strength can be done all at once, for example in 90 minutes at 60 °C.

”We have a long history of working hands-on with camera module manufacturers to bring them tailor-made solutions, particularly with regard to active alignment,” explains Maximilian Baum, Head of Product Management for consumer electronics assembly and equipment at DELO. “With this universal, yet high-end adhesive, our customers will be able to use it for almost all of the dozens of bonding tasks in a VCM—something that is rare in today’s highly specialized high-tech manufacturing.”

VCMs are a tiny, yet critical part of smartphone camera modules, enabling features such as auto focusing and optical image stabilization. They are an established technology, having been used increasingly in smartphone cameras for more than a decade.

DELO DUALBOND LT2221 and other camera and optical solutions will be on display at the upcoming China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2024 in Hall 3, Booth 3A40-9, in Shenzhen, China, from September 11-13.