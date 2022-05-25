New Jet Valve for Maximum Power and Easy Maintenance

DELO has launched a new high-performance microdispensing valve. DELO-DOT PN5 impresses with its wide range of applications and easy, tool-free maintenance of the fluid system. Its compact design allows for easy integration into production systems.

The high-performance microdispensing valve DELO-DOT PN5 has a dispensing frequency up to 300 Hz and features tool-free nozzle change via the bayonet lock. Image Credit: DELO.​​​​​​​

The new pneumatic jet valve DELO-DOT PN5 can reproduce dispensing results at a continuous dispensing frequency of up to 300 Hz, even on difficult media. The plunger speed reaches twice the maximum value of its predecessor DELO-DOT PN3. The DELO-DOT PN5 offers a contactless application preventing collisions between the dispensing valve and the component. Even high-viscous materials can be dispensed accurately, precisely and reliably. The valve offers interchangeable nozzles with different diameters, as well as an adjustable plunger stroke that is flexible. This ensures that the application is reproducible using different drop sizes in the nanoliter range.

The jet valve's plunger is made of hard materials such as ceramics and carbide and is suitable for prolonged use, even with complex materials. The actuator has a lifetime of more than one billion cycles. Compared to its predecessor, the new jet valve can be cleaned and maintained easily and efficiently because less parts come in contact with the adhesive. In addition, when the plunger wears out, for example at the end of its life cycle, only the nozzle and fluid plunger need to be replaced instead of the entire device. No special tools are required, since the fluid system can be easily removed via bayonet lock.

With its dimensions of 68 mm x 28 mm x 99.5 mm (W x D x H), the new jet valve can be integrated into process systems in a space-saving manner. The jet valve’s cartridge retainer, which can be positioned in 90° increments, allows media to be fed from all four sides of the device. This further simplifies fitting into production systems. The new and compact DELO-DRIVERBOX PN control unit is used in conjunction with the DELO-DOT PN5. The control unit is also designed to save space for use in PLC-operated systems. As a PLC alternative, DELO offers the powerful DELO-DOT pilot 1i cycle generator, which allows users to reliably generate the fastest dispensing cycles, regardless of their own PLC capabilities.

Based on the standard model, DELO is planning further variants to meet the large demand for the most diverse media to be dispensed.

Pneumatic microdispensing valve for electronic manufacturing DELO-DOT PN5 Play

Video Credit: DELO

Source: https://www.delo-adhesives.com/us