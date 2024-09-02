Kyocera Launches ECOSYS MA4000wifx Series for Cost-Effective, Secure, Sustainable Printing in Black and White

Kyocera Document Solutions UK has introduced the ECOSYS MA4000wifx series, a lineup of two A4 monochrome printers and three multifunction devices (MFPs) tailored for small workgroups and businesses seeking secure, compact, and efficient printing options. The series reinforces Kyocera’s dedication to the low total cost of ownership (TCO), carbon-neutral printing, and reliable performance.

The models launched are as follows:

ECOSYS MA4000wifx

ECOSYS MA4000fx

ECOSYS MA4000x

ECOSYS PA4000wx

ECOSYS PA4000x

These new devices build upon Kyocera's ECOSYS philosophy of sustainable and cost-effective printing solutions, using long-life components to reduce waste and minimize the need for frequent replacements. This approach is both environmentally conscious and helps businesses lower their operating costs over the lifetime of the devices.

The MA4000wifx devices are well-suited for various settings, ranging from small businesses and retail stores needing to print shipping or dispatch notes, to education and healthcare settings requiring prescription printing. The compact footprint of these devices allows them to be conveniently positioned under or on top of a counter, or in a small back office. The MA4000wifx can integrate with Kyocera’s HyPAS software platform and offers easy touch-screen operations to ensure print workflows are as efficient as possible.

In addition to their sustainable design, the new printers offer improved compatibility with cloud-based services such as Kyocera Cloud Print, and third-party print solutions such as Universal Print by Microsoft, ensuring seamless integration into existing IT infrastructures. This enhanced compatibility is an excellent fit for businesses looking to develop a secure print environment while supporting hybrid work models.

The new range also comes equipped with the latest K-Level security features to keep sensitive data safe from unauthorized access and an option to add a Trusted Platform Module (UG-50) for an extra layer of protection. Plus, with support for Kyocera's mobile printing solutions, the devices make it easy to print from smartphones and tablets, helping teams stay productive wherever they are.

Kyocera’s latest devices are set to replace the ECOSYS P2040dn and ECOSYS P2040dw models, as well as the ECOSYS M2040dn, ECOSYS M2540dn and ECOSYS M2640idw. Although they share a similar appearance and boast an impressive printing speed of 40 pages per minute, the new printers feature an upgraded controller, the latest K-Level Security features, and improved environmental technology, bringing significant advantages for both customers and the planet.

Peter Dresser, Product Marketing Manager - ECOSYS at Kyocera Document Solutions UK, said: "The launch of the MA4000wifx series is an important milestone for us, as these devices are well-positioned to become best-sellers in the UK market. They offer a unique combination of low running costs, compact size, plus consistent results and sustainability, which makes them ideal for a wide range of business environments. We’re looking forward to seeing customers make the most of the new printers."

Kyocera’s ECOSYS products are developed to deliver sustainable and cost-effective printing. Built to last the concept aims to minimize environmental impact through long-life components and energy-efficient design.