New Material Offers Protection Against Space Radiation

According to a study published in Advanced Fiber Materials, a research team led by Dr. Dae-Yoon Kim of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology's Center for Functional Composite Materials created a novel composite fiber capable of efficiently blocking neutrons in space radiation.

Development of BNNT composite functional fibers for space radiation shielding / If continuous composite fibers containing high content of BNNTs are used as functional fabrics, they can effectively shield neutrons in space radiation to reduce harmful effects on human health and prevent soft errors in electronic devices. These functional fabrics are expected to play an important role in the fields of aviation, space, and national defense. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology

With the success of last year's Nuri launch and the subsequent establishment of the Korea Aerospace Administration, interest in space has grown, and both the public and commercial sectors are aggressively investing in space-related businesses such as space travel. However, exposure to cosmic radiation is unavoidable while moving into space.

Neutrons in space radiation have a severe impact on life activities and cause technological systems to fail, posing a significant hazard to long-term space missions.

The researchers discovered a method for flawlessly blending two difficult-to-mix materials by manipulating the interaction of one-dimensional nanomaterials, boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), and aramid polymers. They created lightweight, flexible, continuous fibers that do not burn at temperatures as high as 500 degrees Celsius using this stabilized mixed solution.

BNNTs are structurally similar to carbon nanotubes (CNTs), but since they contain a considerable amount of boron in the lattice structure, their neutron absorption capacity is about 200,000 times more than that of CNTs. As a result, if the produced BNNT composite fibers are woven into textiles of the necessary shape and size, they can be used as an effective material to prevent radiation neutron transmission.

This means that BNNT composite fibers can be incorporated into everyday apparel, successfully safeguarding flight crews, healthcare personnel, power plant workers, and anyone who may be vulnerable to radiation. Furthermore, the ceramic structure of BNNTs makes them very heat resistant, allowing them to be employed in severe settings. As a result, it could be utilized for more than only space applications, including defense and firefighting.

By applying the functional textiles we have developed to the clothing we wear every day, we can easily create a minimum safety device for neutron exposure. As Korea is developing very rapidly in the space and defense fields, we believe it will have great synergy.

Dr. Dae-Yoon Kim, Korea Institute of Science and Technology

Ministry of Science and ICT (Minister Yoo Sang-im) through the KIST K-Lab Project and Mid-Career Researcher Support Project (2021R1A2C2009423), the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (Minister Ahn Deok-geun) through the High Performance Carbon Nanocomposite Fiber Development Project (RS202300258591), and the Ministry of Defense (Minister Shin Won-sik) through the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (DAPAKRITCT21014) supported the study.

Journal Reference:

Kang, M., et al. (2024) Spacesuit Textiles from Extreme Fabric Materials: Aromatic Amide Polymer and Boron Nitride Nanotube Composite Fiber for Neutron Shielding and Thermal Management. Advanced Fiber Materials. doi.org/10.1007/s42765-024-00432-6

Source:

National Research Council of Science and Technology

