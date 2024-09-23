Sinergo Celebrates 30 Years of Activity

Today is a very special day for us: we celebrate our 30th year of activity.

Image Credit: Sinergo

We are proud to share this day with those who have made our history.

30 years of choices, challenges, goals and satisfactions achieved with dedication and a sense of responsibility.

By the way we consider this anniversary only a part of our journey: we would like to achieve many other goals with the same passion and determination that we always have had.

We are particularly grateful to our Customers who have trusted us, to our employees, to our Suppliers and Collaborators and to those who have contributed to make all this possible.

Now we are ready for future challenges that for sure will be dealt with more experience. We are aware too that this anniversary is simply a new starting point.