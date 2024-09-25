Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Energy

New Catalyst Converts Glycerol into Bio-Based Propylene

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerSep 25 2024

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a new catalyst that efficiently converts a glycerol derivative into bio-based propylene, supporting the production of sustainable chemicals. Efficiently utilizing biomass from renewable sources is essential for achieving carbon neutrality. Glycerol, a major byproduct of biodiesel production, is a key feedstock in this process. The study was published in Chemical Communications.

Turning glycerol component into propylene. A new catalyst can selectively reduce allyl alcohol, leading to a bio-based propylene. Image Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

Related Stories

Propylene, commonly derived from petroleum, is widely used in the production of plastics such as food containers and car bumpers. To create bio-based propylene, the research team, under the direction of Associate Professor Shin Takemoto and Professor Hiroyuki Matsuzaka from the Graduate School of Science, created a catalyst that specifically breaks down the oxygen-carbon bond in allyl alcohol, a glycerol derivative.

This new catalyst enables the selective and efficient reduction of allyl alcohol to propylene using renewable energy sources like hydrogen or electricity. The catalyst features a unique molecule called a metalloligand, designed to facilitate the reversible binding of two metals within the catalyst. This property minimizes byproduct formation, maximizes selectivity, and enhances reaction efficiency.

Our research offers a sustainable alternative to conventional propylene production methods and can contribute to the development of an environmentally friendly chemical industry. We look forward to further advancing this technology and exploring its broader applications.

Shin Takemoto, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Science, Osaka Metropolitan University

Funding

Masuyakinen Basic Research Foundation and JSPS.

Journal Reference:

Kawaji, K., et al. (2024) Bimetallic Ru–Ir/Rh complexes for catalytic allyl alcohol reduction to propylene. Chemical Communications. doi.org/10.1039/d4cc01711k

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback