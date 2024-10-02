CERATIZIT and PLANSEE to Showcase Joint Stand at Formnext in Frankfurt

CERATIZIT and PLANSEE, both part of the Austrian Plansee Group, are excited to announce their first-ever joint participation at the upcoming Formnext exhibition in Frankfurt. This collaboration will enable the two companies to offer their customers a wide range of additive manufacturing solutions using the refractory metals molybdenum and tungsten, as well as cemented carbide.

By combining the advantages of additive manufacturing processes with the unique material properties of molybdenum, tungsten, and cemented carbide, CERATIZIT and PLANSEE can provide their customers with unparalleled benefits. As the world market leader in molybdenum and tungsten products, PLANSEE is the only company capable of producing additively manufactured components from molybdenum, which exhibit similar properties to conventionally manufactured TZM (Titanium-Zirconium-Molybdenum). Additionally, the company produces components made from tungsten and tungsten heavy alloy.

CERATIZIT, on the other hand, is now able to 3D print all conventional cemented carbide grades from its extensive portfolio, eliminating the need for separate powder development. This includes the more sustainable cemented carbide grades from the upGRADE range, which consist of 50-99% reclaimed carbide powder. These grades not only offer superior performance through the latest metallurgical processes but also significantly reduce environmental impact.

Focus on sustainability

Together, CERATIZIT and PLANSEE cover the entire process chain within their companies, from raw material extraction to the finished product. Through the use of renewable energy, continuous process optimization, and the recycling of tungsten and molybdenum, both companies have been able to consistently reduce the product carbon footprint in recent years.

The Plansee Group has achieved an impressive recycling rate of 90% for tungsten in 2023, significantly reducing the reliance on primary raw materials. Furthermore, both companies ensure that any remaining primary raw materials are sourced from socially, ethically, and environmentally responsible origins. In line with their commitment to sustainability, all metallic residues and waste generated from 3D printing are 100% recycled back into the production cycle.

"We are thrilled to showcase our joint capabilities at Formnext," said Dr Bernhard Mayr-Schmölzer, Head of Additive and Joining Technologies, Corporate Research & Development at PLANSEE. "By combining our expertise in additive manufacturing and our extensive range of materials, we can offer our customers innovative solutions that are both environmentally friendly and high-performing."

