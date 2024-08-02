Plansee Group Launches Sustainability Report 2023

We are very pleased to announce the launch of the first Plansee Group Sustainability Report, which covers both the Plansee HPM and CERATIZIT divisions.
Plansee and CERATIZIT created the Group-wide report in collaboration. It covers the fiscal year 2023/24 and provides information on the status of implementation of the sustainability strategy as well as progress and measures in the four sustainability focus areas of the Plansee Group (Products, Production, Procurement, and People). The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) were used as a guide when creating the report.
With this step the Plansee Group is emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and confirming the ambitious goals of CERATIZIT and Plansee. The report includes among others an update on the following topics:
- Climate targets and CO2 reduction measures
- Investments, ratings and awards
- Sustainable product and technology innovation
- Material and resource efficiency in production
- Responsible procurement and supplier management
- Fostering an attractive workplace
- Governance & social commitment
- Project examples from the different sites
Starting now, the Plansee Group Sustainability Report will be published annually.