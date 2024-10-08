Posted in | News | Energy | Iron and Steel

Integrals Powers Makes Energy Density Breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate Cell Chemistry

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Integrals power has made a breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials for battery cells. Applying its propriety materials technology and patented manufacturing process, the company has overcome the drop in specific capacity compared that typically occurs as the percentage of manganese in increased. The result is cathode active materials which support higher voltages and high energy density.

Image Credit: Integrals Power

By overcoming this trade-off, these cathode active materials combine the best attributes of the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries – relatively low cost, long cycle life, and good low temperature performance – with energy density comparable to more expensive Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM) chemistries. This means electric vehicle range could increase by up to 20 per cent, or for a given range – allow battery packs to become smaller and lighter.

The LMFP materials feature 80 percent manganese, instead of the 50-70 percent typically found in competing materials, and have higher specific capacity: 150 mAh/g, while delivering a voltage of 4.1 V (Vs 3.45V for LFP). Third-party testing by experts at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) have been completed on coin cells and now evaluated using EV-representative pouch cells. The developed materials will soon be available for cell suppliers, battery manufacturers, and OEMs to evaluate and benchmark.

Integrals Power Founder and CEO, Behnam Hormozi, said: “The challenge that the automotive industry has been trying to overcome for some time is to push up the percentage of manganese in LMFP cells to a high level while retaining the same specific capacity as LFP. Using traditional methods the more manganese you add, the more specific capacity drops, and this has meant it can’t deliver a high energy density.

Our proprietary materials and patented production processes have enabled us to overcome this trade-off and increase manganese content to 80 percent, placing us at the cutting edge of LMFP chemistry. With the third-party evaluation from the Energy team at GEIC, we are proud to have developed a world-class cell material in the UK that can rival the performance of NCM but is more sustainable and more affordable, and will accelerate the transition to e-mobility.”

GEIC’s Applications Manager in Energy, Nicky Savjani, said: “The dedicated team in the GEIC Energy labs provides comprehensive support in battery materials development and evaluation, bridging academic innovations and industry appetite to push next-generation technologies towards commercialisation. Our GEIC Energy facility, combined with its dedicated team of battery engineers, is driving the push for decarbonising the transport sector and reinforcing the UK’s leadership in developing sustainable battery technologies.

The battery cells we produced using Integral Power’s LMFP materials exhibited competitive specific capacity during testing, highlighting their potential to enhance EV efficiency and reduce costs by increasing range.”

Integrals Power produced the high-performance LMFP cathode active materials at its new UK facility, alongside its proprietary LFP chemistry. The capability to manufacture materials such as these in the UK is critical to the development of a sustainable domestic battery industry and supporting not just the 2030 ban on sales of new combustion engine vehicles but also 2050’s net zero emissions targets.

Establishing manufacturing in the UK will also enhance supply chain security and transparency, and mitigate geopolitical issues such as import tariffs on EVs and their components. Integrals Power sources all its raw materials from European and North American suppliers which ensures a purer, higher performance LFP and LMFP cathode materials with greater energy density compared to the Chinese-manufactured cathode materials which currently account for around 90 % of production worldwide.

Source:

Integrals Power

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Integrals Power. (2024, October 08). Integrals Powers Makes Energy Density Breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate Cell Chemistry. AZoM. Retrieved on October 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63752.

  • MLA

    Integrals Power. "Integrals Powers Makes Energy Density Breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate Cell Chemistry". AZoM. 08 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63752>.

  • Chicago

    Integrals Power. "Integrals Powers Makes Energy Density Breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate Cell Chemistry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63752. (accessed October 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Integrals Power. 2024. Integrals Powers Makes Energy Density Breakthrough in Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate Cell Chemistry. AZoM, viewed 08 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63752.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback