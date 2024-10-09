Lynred Acquires New Imaging Technologies to Consolidate Leadership in Infrared Sensors

Lynred, a leading global provider of high-quality infrared sensors for the aerospace, defense, and commercial markets, today announces its acquisition of New Imaging Technologies, a Paris-based shortwave infrared (SWIR) imaging modules and sensors provider. In a strategic move to consolidate its leadership in infrared sensors, Lynred’s product portfolio will expand to include high-definition large array SWIR sensors in small pixel pitch, bolstering its product offering across all wavelength bands (short to very longwave). The transaction is expected to close in Q4, 2024 and is subject to customary conditions.

The deal includes New Imaging Technologies’ large and innovative portfolio of SWIR products (imaging sensors and modules) and a portfolio of wide dynamic range patents. This enables Lynred to offer global customers large format SWIR sensors with advanced capabilities for applications in markets where AI, deep learning and multispectral imaging are driving growth.

New Imaging Technologies (NIT) is the only European firm to manufacture and market a SWIR HD1080p array and associated module at a pixel size of 8 μm, a key asset for several applications that Lynred will now leverage.

“Lynred’s acquisition of NIT is a growth accelerator. We will shorten time to market and leverage synergies in offering state-of-the-art SWIR products. The global market for SWIR infrared imaging for machine vision is growing fast, as well as for defense applications, such as laser detection and in new space,” said Hervé Bouaziz, executive president at Lynred. “NIT brings to Lynred the agility of a small, innovative organization, with an extensive product offering able to cater to our large customer base. As we share complementary industrial supply chains and technical skills, we can deliver highly competitive SWIR imaging sensors and modules to customers.”

This strategic acquisition is yet another significant investment Lynred is making in order to strengthen its leadership in infrared, a critical technology for a growing range of commercial applications and sovereign activities. In parallel, Lynred is investing significantly in its ongoing Campus project. Campus includes the construction of state-of- the-art clean rooms that will double Lynred’s current capacity.

Lynred and NIT will attend Vision Stuttgart in Germany (October 8-10), booth #8C46, and AUSA (October 14-16), in Washington DC, booth #8015, showcasing products based on the companies’ latest technological achievements. These two important trade shows will give them the opportunity to share further information and answer any questions about the acquisition.