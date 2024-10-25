Posted in | News | Photonics

Could Thermophotovoltaics be a Solution to Cost-Effective, Sustainable Energy?

A recent study in the Journal of Photonics for Energy has analyzed the potential of thermophotovoltaics for cost-effective energy generation, highlighting key factors influencing economic feasibility.

As the global focus on sustainable energy intensifies, researchers are exploring advanced technologies for efficient heat-to-electricity conversion. Thermophotovoltaic (TPV) technology is a promising approach, using thermal emitters to generate electricity through specially engineered photovoltaic cells. Known for their silent operation and lack of moving parts, TPV systems offer a low-maintenance and potentially cost-effective energy solution.

This study examines the economic feasibility of TPV systems integrated with solar energy and storage, emphasizing their potential impact on future energy systems.

Researchers conducted a detailed techno-economic assessment of a TPV system paired with phase-change materials for energy storage, applying an optimization approach to evaluate the levelized cost of consumed energy (LCOE) and levelized cost of electricity (LCOEel) across four scenarios typical for a residential building in Boone, Iowa. Each scenario considered variations in key financial factors, including capital costs, inflation rates for fuel and electricity, and the investment required for high-temperature energy storage and power generation systems.

Results showed modest reductions in both LCOE and LCOEel, from initial estimates of $0.038 per kilowatt-hour and $0.128 per kilowatt-hour, respectively. The study also employed a Monte Carlo uncertainty analysis to assess how different variables might impact these costs over time. Findings indicate that while TPV technology holds significant economic promise, the LCOEel currently remains above the average electricity rate.

The study underscores several critical factors influencing TPV system costs, such as system lifespan, capital expenses, inflation rates, and natural gas prices. Focusing future research on these elements could accelerate TPV adoption, paving the way for more efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Journal Reference:

Mosalpuri, M., et al. (2024). Techno-economic analysis of a solar thermophotovoltaic system for a residential building. Journal of Photonics for Energy. doi.org/10.1117/1.jpe.14.042404.

Source:

SPIE

