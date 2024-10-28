Posted in | News | New Product

Blueshift Launches a New Range of AeroZero® Lightweight Thermal Protection Tapes

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), has launched AeroZero® Tapes, a comprehensive series of lightweight, easy-to-use tapes to deliver exceptional levels of protection for extreme temperature regimes from minus 200 °C to over 2,000 °C.

Image Credit: Blueshift

Already proven in spacecraft and aircraft, AeroZero Tapes are also ideally suited to design engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and R&D departments developing new battery systems, consumer electronics and medical devices.

These functional tapes are perfect for any application where exposure to transient and cycled temperatures can impact the integrity and performance of the product, and where designers are looking for a thermal protection system that is lightweight, thin, and easy-to-apply. The Tapes come in a range of widths, from between 5mm to 100mm, as well as a range of thicknesses.

Tim Burbey, President of Blueshift, highlights the value of AeroZero’s flight and space heritage: “Our expertise in mission-critical industries like space and commercial aerospace demonstrates the Tape’s high performance,” he explains. “However, the benefits of our technology extends far beyond those sectors.

“We’re now applying our insights to offer AeroZero Tapes to engineers and OEMs making a range of products, especially for use in designs that have space limitations, cycled temperatures or are looking for an easy-to-wrap thermal protection system. Our high-performance Tapes help protect both product integrity and brand reputation,” he adds.

AeroZero Tapes are especially valuable for designs where weight and space constraints limit design freedom. AeroZero Tapes offer unique customization options, enabling tailored solutions for customers. With virtually limitless design possibilities, AeroZero Tapes help address specific thermal challenges that other tapes on the market cannot resolve.

