Partnership between AIMPLAS and ARBURG in the field of high-performance materials for additive manufacturing

ARBURG and AIMPLAS have started an R&D collaboration that will enable the development of research in the field of materials for additive manufacturing with applications in areas such as medicine.

ARBURG provides AIMPLAS with the Freeformer 200-3X to test a wide range of materials for applications with high technical requirements.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS, Technological Institute of Plastics, and ARBURG have started a collaboration that will make it possible to carry out a series of experiments and tests on materials to be processed by additive manufacturing to meet the needs of demanding sectors such as medicine.

In particular, the Freeformer 200-3X was installed with ARBURG's own additive manufacturing technology. This allows the use of a wide range of materials, from commercially available granulates approved for the medical sector (FDA) to biopolymers or polylactide (medical application) through to modified original materials or combinations thereof. In this way, it is possible to equip the parts with different functionalities such as strength, fracture resistance, reversibility, solubility or waterproofness, which enables the development of parts such as orthoses or absorbable implants for the treatment of bone fractures.

Another advantage of this innovative system is that the properties of the component can be specifically changed by varying the process parameters and this programming can be retained for repetition in the form of small series with the possibility of individual changes.

The cooperation between ARBURG and AIMPLAS provides for the freeformer system to be loaned for one year so that the technology centre's research staff can further develop their tests and experiments to respond to some of the challenges facing the medical sector, such as personalised medicine. To this end, ARBURG trainers provided customised training for AIMPLAS staff last September.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, we have a twofold mission: to provide added value to companies so they can create wealth, and to meet societal challenges to improve people’s quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability.

We are a non-profit research association and member of REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencia Region) offering enterprises in the plastics industry comprehensive and customized solutions, including research, development and innovation projects, training, competitive and strategic intelligence services, and technological services such as analysis, testing and technical assistance.

We also support the 17 SDGs of the UN Global Compact when carrying out our work and corporate social responsibility activities.

