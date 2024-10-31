Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films

Nordson Electronics Solutions Wins Global Technology Award for the ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Conformal Coating System

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, has received the Global Technology award for the ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 Conformal Coating system. This prestigious award recognizes the best new innovations for conformal coating equipment, which are used in printed circuit assembly and the advanced packaging industries.

The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 wins the 2024 Global Technology award for conformal coating equipment. The system from Nordson Electronics Solutions pairs new process control and new maintenance features, making it ideal for conformal coating in high-volume electronics manufacturing.

​​​​​​​Conformal coating enables ruggedizing of electronic devices because coating materials protect electronics from harsh environments to assure reliable performance. Coatings are selectively applied to avoid keep out zones and critical components like connector pins, test points, and relays. Selective conformal coating equipment coats only the desired regions of the board, versus broadcast spraying or dipping that require masking. Innovative automated equipment like the SL-1040 is an advanced way to increase yield, increase throughput, and reduce conformal coating process cost.

The new SL-1040 system pairs new process control and innovative maintenance features, using the new ASYMTEK SC-450 PreciseCoat® Jet and enhanced EasyCoat® software. A novel ultrasonic cleaner simplifies nozzle cleaning to improve uptime, yield, and cost of ownership. Dual and triple applicators maximize throughput, while flexible features drive better yields through efficient changeover, traceability, and set-up consistency.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The win was announced October 22, 2024 by Global SMT & Packaging magazine at the 2024 SMTA International show, Rosemont, Chicago, IL, USA. The awards event featured the latest innovations produced by suppliers of EMS manufacturing equipment, materials, and services over the last 12 months.

