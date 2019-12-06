Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Business | Events

Nordson ASYMTEK Conformal Coating Products Receive Awards for Global Innovation and Technology

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, a global leader in dispensing and conformal coating equipment and technologies, has received awards for two of its products that deliver conformal coating solutions.

Related Stories

The new Qadence™ Flow Control System was awarded the Mexico Innovation award by Mexico EMS publications on October 23, 2019 during the SMTA Guadalajara conference. The Qadence system delivers closed-loop flow control at new levels of accuracy with highly consistent performance. It uses an enhanced spray process and flow stabilization to automatically compensate for viscosity changes during conformal coating.

The Panorama™ S-Line received the Global Technology award from Global SMT & Packaging magazine during Productronica, in Munich, Germany on November 12, 2019. This Panorama line solution delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. The innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% from the line's length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for the heated return or flash-off process.

"Winning awards in Mexico and Germany demonstrates the global reach and technological importance of Nordson ASYMTEK products," said Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. "Conformal coating has become an essential part of manufacturing in microelectronics and the automotive industry in particular where eliminating electrical failures is critical. Our new Panorama system addresses the need for consistent, high-quality conformal coating with a cost-efficient machine-to-machine solution."

Source: http://www.nordson.com/en-us/divisions/asymtek/pages/default.aspx

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Nordson ASYMTEK. (2019, December 06). Nordson ASYMTEK Conformal Coating Products Receive Awards for Global Innovation and Technology. AZoM. Retrieved on December 06, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52709.

  • MLA

    Nordson ASYMTEK. "Nordson ASYMTEK Conformal Coating Products Receive Awards for Global Innovation and Technology". AZoM. 06 December 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52709>.

  • Chicago

    Nordson ASYMTEK. "Nordson ASYMTEK Conformal Coating Products Receive Awards for Global Innovation and Technology". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52709. (accessed December 06, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Nordson ASYMTEK. 2019. Nordson ASYMTEK Conformal Coating Products Receive Awards for Global Innovation and Technology. AZoM, viewed 06 December 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52709.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »