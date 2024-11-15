Posted in | News | New Product

Rigaku Develops Technology for 3D Visualization of the Atomic-scale Structure of Amorphous Carbon

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Rigaku GroupNov 15 2024

The X-ray Laboratory of Rigaku Corporation, a Rigaku Holdings Group company and a global solution partner for X-ray analysis (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; “Rigaku”), has developed the Total X-ray Scattering and RMC Modeling Method. TXS-RMC is a powerful technology that clarifies the atomic-scale 3D structure of amorphous carbon.

The structural model of amorphous carbon (left), estimated by TXS-RMC using SmartLab (right). Image Credit: Business Wire

Related Stories

TXS-RMC facilitates deeper understanding of the structure and function of not only amorphous materials but also crystalline materials. It is also expected to contribute to improved performance in battery devices and accelerating the development of advanced functional materials for the transmission of gases, fluids and electricity.

Previously, the atomic-scale structure of amorphous materials could only be handled qualitatively, or predicted/estimated using molecular dynamics (MD). Use of the 3D structural visualization technology of TXS-RMC enables accurate information to be obtained. Expected applications include advancement of understanding of physical properties and prediction of features in connection with the atomic-scale structures.

TXS-RMC is a technology that responds to strong demand in the development of advanced functional materials for ways of determining whether a given material possesses intended structure, properties or characteristics. Another major breakthrough with TXS-RMC is its broadening of the range of materials to which X-ray analysis of atomic-scale structure can be applied, encompassing not only crystals but also amorphous materials.

Source:

The Rigaku Group

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback