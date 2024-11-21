BYK-Gardner USA, a worldwide partner of the automotive, paint, and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance, and physical properties, announces their own product line of cone and plate viscometers, marking a significant stride in its commitment to quality and precision.

Image Credit: BYK-Gardner

These new models, designed and manufactured by BYK-Gardner USA, will include both high-temperature and low-temperature units, each backed by Lite firmware options. They feature a robust direct drive motor as well as an electronic cone lift, ensuring precise and consistent results every time. The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate viscometers require only small sample volumes and can apply high shear rates in a defined measurement geometry, providing absolute viscosity values for comparable and reproducible results.

"BYK-Instruments being no stranger to innovation, now manufactures their own byko-visc CP Cone and Plate Viscometers, after twenty years of being a trusted provider of privately labeled OEM versions " said Sebastian Wagner, PH.D., PTE Product Manager, BYK-Gardner GmbH.

The new product line includes byko-visc CP L (5-75 °C), byko-visc CP H (50-235 °C) along with fixed speed models byko-visc CP Lite L, byko-visc CP Lite H, and additional Cones. They will boast the same intuitive, easy-to-use interface that users have come to love from BYK-Instruments.

Features

Fixed cone geometries allow for absolute viscosity determination

Built-in temperature control - No additional thermal systems needed

Small (<2 mL) sample sizes save both material and time required to clean instrument

Precise shear rates from a robust direct drive motor design make it ideal for non-Newtonian samples

Measure high and low shear applications with one instrument

Switch cones without the need for recalibration

Bayonet coupling for easy cone attachment

What sets these new byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers apart? The BYK-Instruments' quality, design, engineering, and manufacturing go into every unit. The technologically advanced instruments are accurate, repeatable, intuitive, and easy to use.

"Choosing BYK-Instruments means you're not just buying a product; you're investing in reliable support, unparalleled service, and ongoing knowledge support," Dr. Wagner adds "We make things easy for our customers, saving them time and reducing mistakes. It's the best value for the money on the market."