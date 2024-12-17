Posted in | News | Energy

Switch Technologies Unveil World’s First Vehicle Powered by XNO®

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Switch TechnologiesDec 17 2024

Heavy-duty battery and electric vehicle engineering services provider, Switch Technologies (Switch), has unveiled the world’s first operational vehicle powered by Echion Technologies’ (Echion) proprietary ultra-fast charging XNO® active anode material technology. The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series that has been modified into a plug-in hybrid configuration, participated in a live track demonstration at the Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct (AARP) in Perth, Australia on 3 December.

Image Credit: Switch Technologies

Related Stories

The Land Cruiser is equipped with cells manufactured by Li-FUN, an XNO® cell development partner. XNO® enables lithium-ion batteries to safely fast charge in less than ten minutes, maintain high energy densities even at extreme temperatures, and deliver high-power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles. The material has been specially engineered to enable electrified heavy-duty vehicles, such as the Land Cruiser, to operate with the highest productivity and lowest total cost of ownership.

Switch, across a nine-month period, developed new XNO® battery modules and packs, along with drivetrain modifications and control systems to hybridise the Land Cruiser, which is a commonly used workhorse vehicle for Australian mining operations. Switch has now begun a comprehensive test and validation programme to further highlight the benefits that XNO® anode materials bring for batteries used in heavy duty industries.

Jan Haak, CEO of Switch Technologies said, “Whether it’s about removing diesel particulate from near people, reducing emissions in fleet, or boosting the performance of the existing machine, we are excited to scale this XNO®-powered product into the market. We are delighted at the early feedback from customers as we've developed this machine to be supportable and reliable in harsh conditions as is expected of a typical off -road vehicle.”

The launch event of the XNO®-powered Land Cruiser was attended by over 60 representatives from key mining stakeholders representing Tier 1 miners, contractors, service providers and government.

“Mining customers are telling us that they’ll be able to operate the vehicle as a pure EV for a whole shift, with the confidence of a full range diesel machine should they need a longer trip. Being able to fully charge in less than ten minutes removes friction that operators experience with conventional EV systems on site” continued Jan.

Echion’s XNO® anode material is available at scale, today, thanks to Echion’s longstanding partnership with the global leader in the production niobium products, CBMM. Earlier this year, the two companies opened the world’s largest niobium anode manufacturing facility, dedicated to produce up to produce 2000 tonnes per year of XNO®; the equivalent of 1 GWh of lithium-ion cells.

Source:

Switch Technologies

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback