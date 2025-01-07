Posted in | News | Titanium

High Harmonic Generation Guides Titanium Development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerJan 7 2025

Researchers from Yokohama National University have developed a method to study how titanium's electron orientation and behavior influence its physical properties. Their findings, published in Communications Physics, could contribute to the development of more advanced and efficient titanium alloys.

Shining intense infrared laser pulses on titanium generates higher-frequency light, revealing how its optical properties change in different directions due to variations in electron movement and bonding. Image Credit: Yokohama National University

Titanium is highly valued for its resistance to chemical corrosion, light weight, and exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. These properties make it useful in precision manufacturing, aerospace, and medical applications such as implants, prosthetics, and artificial bones.

The team used a technique called high harmonic generation to investigate how titanium's atomic and electronic structure contributes to these properties.

When we shine intense infrared laser pulses on a solid material, the electrons inside that material emit light signals at frequencies higher than that of the original laser beam. These signals help us study how the electrons behave and how the atoms are bonded.

Ikufumi Katayama, Study First Author and Professor, Yokohama National University

Related Stories

Since titanium and other metals are excellent electrical conductors, their free electrons strongly interact with the laser field, screening it within the material and making it difficult to generate high harmonics. This interaction weakens and obscures the emitted light signals, complicating data collection.

We carefully tuned the laser settings to reduce the screening effect, allowing us to clearly observe how titanium’s electronic structure behaves,” said Katayama.

To analyze the light signals emitted in response to the laser, the researchers used computer simulations. They found that most signals originated from electrons traveling through specific regions called energy bands, which act as pathways for electron movement. The behavior of these electrons varied depending on the laser's direction and the arrangement of the titanium atoms.

Titanium possesses a unique uniaxial structure that can be modified through alloying. Its properties, such as strength and flexibility, vary based on the direction of the applied force. In other words, titanium reacts differently to pressure pulled in different directions.

This directional behavior is linked to the arrangement of titanium atoms, which causes electrons to move differently in various directions. When exposed to a laser, titanium’s electrons absorb energy differently, altering their bonding patterns.

The researchers also observed that fewer signals were emitted when electrons moved between different energy bands, suggesting that atom alignment impacts electron behavior. This relationship determines bond strength, affecting titanium’s toughness and flexibility.

By mapping how these bonds change with direction, we can understand why titanium has such unique mechanical properties. That helps us understand how to design stronger titanium alloys that work better under different conditions, which could help create stronger, more effective materials for industries like aviation, medicine, and manufacturing.

Dr. Tetsuya Matsunaga, Study Lead Author, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Journal Reference:

‌Katayama, I., et al. (2024) Three-dimensional bonding anisotropy of bulk hexagonal metal titanium demonstrated by high harmonic generation. Communications Physics. doi.org/10.1038/s42005-024-01906-0.

Source:

Yokohama National University

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback