Starfire Systems Inc. Files Patent For Next Generation Of Polycarbosilane Pre-Ceramic Polymers

This innovative advancement represents a significant leap in the production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) fibers and Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs), crucial materials for high-performance applications across industries including aerospace, defense, and semiconductors. The patent application, titled "Process and Catalysts for Producing Polycarbosilanes for the Production of Silicon Carbide Fibers and Composites," outlines the development of a solid melt-processible polymer designed to produce SiC fibers.

Driving Innovation in Polymer-Derived Ceramics (PDC)

Building on over 30 years of market leadership, Starfire Systems continues to redefine possibilities within the PDC space. This latest technology leverages Starfire's extensive expertise to deliver a scalable, and efficient solution for producing SiC precursors. SiC fibers are instrumental in applications demanding high strength, lightweight properties, and exceptional thermal stability.

"Starfire Systems is committed to driving Polymer-Derived Ceramic (PDC) technology forward while reinforcing our position as a leader in advanced ceramics," stated David Devor, CEO of Starfire Systems. "Our widely recognized liquid polymer AHPCS, known as SMP-10, has set industry standards, and this latest innovation continues that legacy. We are confident this new intellectual property will have a broad, positive impact on the industry."