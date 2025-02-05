Littelfuse Introduces TPSMB-L Series Automotive TVS Diodes with Industry-Leading Low Clamping Voltage

Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today announced the launch of the TPSMB-L Series Automotive TVS Diodes, designed explicitly for Battery Management Systems (BMS) in 800 V electric vehicles (EVs). These innovative diodes feature an industry-leading ultra-low clamping voltage (Vcl), providing superior protection for sensitive components such as Analog Front End (AFE) and Battery Management ICs (BMICs).

Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

The TPSMB-L Series addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-performance components in the fast-expanding EV market. With a focus on safety and reliability, these diodes meet the rigorous requirements of ISO-26262, the global standard for functional safety in automotive systems, ensuring optimal performance in critical BMS applications. View the video.

Applications

Electric Vehicles (EVs): Designed for 800 V battery systems in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Battery Management Systems (BMS): Ensures safety and longevity of AFEs and BMICs in 14- to 20-cell designs.

High-Voltage Automotive Systems: Suitable for advanced EV architectures requiring ISO-26262 compliance.

Key Features and Benefits

Ultra Low Clamping Voltage (Vcl): Ensures effective protection for AFEs and BMICs, safeguarding sensitive electronic components from voltage spikes and surges.

Automotive Grade Reliability: AEC-Q101 qualified with PPAP Level 3 compliance, meeting the stringent standards of automotive applications.

High Power Handling: 600 W peak pulse power capability in a compact SMB DO-214AA package.

Wide Application Range: Designed for 14- to 20-cell BMS configurations, ideal for high-voltage EV battery systems.

Fast Response Time: Protects against electrostatic discharge (ESD) and transient voltage surges.

“With the growing complexity and power demands of electric vehicle systems, protecting critical electronics components like AFEs and Battery Management Systems ICs is more important than ever,” said Charlie Cai, Director of Product Management, Protection Business at Littelfuse. “By combining ultra-low clamping voltage with automotive-grade performance, the TPSMB-L Series empowers engineers to meet stringent functional safety standards like ISO-26262 while providing robust reliability.”

How it Works

AFE (Analog Front End) ICs process analog signals, such as battery cell voltage and temperature, and prepare them for conversion into digital signals. BMICs (Battery Management ICs) go a step further, managing critical battery performance functions, including cell balancing and voltage regulation. The TPSMB-L Automotive Series TVS Diodes safeguard these components by limiting transient voltages to safe levels, ensuring uninterrupted operation and compliance with critical safety standards.

Supporting the Future of EV Innovation

ISO-26262 compliance is pivotal in ensuring the functional safety of EV systems, which rely on advanced electronics for propulsion, energy storage, and vehicle control. The TPSMB-L Series diodes enable automakers to meet these safety standards while enhancing system reliability and performance.



Littelfuse remains committed to empowering engineers with innovative solutions that address the evolving demands of electric vehicle technology. The TPSMB-L Series underscores this commitment by combining advanced protection capabilities with industry-leading quality and reliability.

Availability

The TPSMB-L Automotive-Grade Series TVS Diode is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 3,000. Sample requests are accepted through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.