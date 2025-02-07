Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Peak Metrology and Digital Surf Launch Advanced Profilometry Software for Precision Surface Analysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Digital SurfFeb 7 2025

Peak Metrology, automated metrology equipment designer and manufacturer, and Digital Surf, editor of analysis software solutions for profilometry, microscopy and spectroscopy, have announced the release of Peak Metrology Surface Analysis, a profilometry software package powered by Mountains® technology that enables engineers, scientists and metrologists across industries to analyze precision scanned surface data.

Quality inspection of micro laser-cut medical tubing using new Peak Metrology Surface Analysis software. Image Credit: Digital Surf

Related Stories

The key capabilities of this analysis software include:

  • Comprehensive surface characterization: Peak Metrology Surface Analysis analyzes surface geometry, profiles and topography with exceptional precision, supporting measurements from microns to nanometers.
  • Versatile sensor compatibility: the software works seamlessly with Peak Metrology scanning equipment and supports data from multiple sensor types including confocal sensors and microscopes, laser profile sensors, interferometers and other non-contact optical measurement devices.
  • Automation and replication: users can build recipes and templates that allow for automated surface analysis that minimizes or eliminates the need for operator intervention. Measurements can be performed repeatably and without common error sources that plague operator-driven software packages.

Peak Metrology Surface Analysis software includes a suite of tools allowing the extraction of actionable data from the raw surface measurements generated by the scanning equipment. Main customer applications include:

  • Measuring flatness and coplanarity of surfaces.
  • Measuring surface geometry such as distances, areas, step heights, angles and volumes.
  • Analyzing individual layer thicknesses and total thickness variation (TTV) of surfaces.
  • Calculating and evaluating surface roughness and texture.

"Our collaboration with Digital Surf marks a major advancement for our customers," said RJ Hardt, President of Peak Metrology. "By combining our cutting-edge scanning equipment with Digital Surf's renowned analysis software, we are delivering a powerful, seamless solution for precision surface analysis that empowers our customers to achieve unmatched accuracy and reliability."

"Partnering with Peak Metrology has allowed us to extend the reach of our software into new, innovative applications," said Christophe Mignot, CEO of Digital Surf. "Together, we are providing users with an automated, user-friendly solution that converts raw surface measurements into meaningful results, enabling breakthroughs in research and industrial quality control."

Source:

Digital Surf

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback