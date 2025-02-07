Posted in | News | New Product

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Advanced Isotope-free Elemental Analyzer to Deliver Real-Time Results for Mineral Processing

Thermo Fisher ScientificFeb 7 2025

To enhance precision and efficiency in mineral processing operations, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific Elescan XRF-100 Online Multi-Stream Elemental Slurry Analyzer.

Image Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

The analyzer supplies real-time elemental analysis of multiple slurry streams in a centralized multiplexed system configuration by employing the latest Energy Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) technology, including low-power, air-cooled X-ray tube. The modular design allows for optimization of the sampling strategy for online analysis and incorporates the latest iteration of proven XRF technology, ensuring longevity and serviceability for the years to come.

Applications in mineral processing highlight the Elescan XRF-100’s adaptability, driving better productivity and operational gains in mineral processing plants. In base metal and polymetallic ore plants, the analyzer helps enhance recovery rates while increasing product quality. Because the measurements are taken in real-time, the analyzer gives plant operators immediate notification of process upsets, facilitating rapid response and remediation to minimize losses. Additional benefits include optimization of reagent usage, reduction in product grade variability, control of product contaminant levels, and rapid experimentation of operational strategies.

Example Applications: Ideal for various mineral processing applications, including rougher scavenger flotation feed and tailings analysis, concentrate monitoring, and more. Typical elements measured include calcium (Ca), titanium (Ti), vanadium (V), chromium (Cr), manganese (Mn), iron (Fe), cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), and other elements.

Features/Benefits:

  • Real-Time, Precise Elemental Analysis: Analyze up to 20 slurry streams sequentially with cycles as short as 15 seconds. The Elescan XRF-100’s high count rate (up to 300,000 cps) delivers accurate, actionable data to help optimize recovery rates.
  • Isotope-Free: The air-cooled X-ray tube eliminates the need for radioactive sources, reducing compliance burdens and ensuring worker safety, while supporting environmental sustainability initiatives.
  • Versatility: The Elescan XRF-100 features a modular design that allows flexible integration into a wide range of plant setups. Its scalability ensures it can adapt to both small and large operations.
  • Composite sampling: The analyzer provides the ability to acquire composite samples for each stream facilitating assay quality control. Elescan XRF-100 is natively compatible with Thermo Scientific VacFilt Vacuum Filter for de-watering the samples in-situ, reducing sample transport weight and enhancing personnel safety.
Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific


