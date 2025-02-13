Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Research | New Product

Scientists Create Ultra-Strong, Biodegradable Wood Straws to Replace Plastic

In a recent article published in Advanced Sustainable Systems, researchers developed an all-natural alternative to plastic straws using a top-down molecular welding approach. This straw is made from de-lignified natural wood infused with chitosan, resulting in a flexible, moldable material that can be shaped as needed.​​​​​​​

Alcohol cocktail drink with bamboo straws in bar interior on the table.
Study: Lightweight, Strong, Hydrostable, Bendable, Rolled-Up, and Biodegradable Straws Enabled by Nano- and Microarchitecture Tuning of the Wood Cell Wall and Molecular Welding Strategy. Image Credit: prph.photo/Shutterstock.com

​​​​​​Background

Plastic straws are widely used consumer products, prompting significant efforts to develop biodegradable alternatives to replace petroleum-based plastics. However, existing options like polylactic acid and paper straws come with notable drawbacks, making them less-than-ideal substitutes.

To effectively replace plastic straws, there is an urgent need for biodegradable, environmentally friendly materials that offer both mechanical durability and water resistance. Researchers have explored bottom-up approaches to create cellulose-based straws from biomass sources such as wood, bamboo, and bagasse.

These methods typically involve chemical treatments, mechanical disintegration, and high-pressure homogenization. However, these multi-step processes are resource-intensive, requiring substantial chemical, energy, and water inputs—making them less sustainable.

In contrast, top-down fabrication offers a more efficient solution. By preserving the natural structure of bio-based materials, this approach enhances water resistance and mechanical strength with minimal processing, aligning more closely with sustainable manufacturing goals.

Methods

To fabricate the all-natural straws, a delignified wood slice was first cut into strips (3×15 cm) and immersed in a chitosan solution. The chitosan gradually infiltrated the wood’s microporous structure through repeated degassing cycles at 100 Pa (3 minutes per cycle). Once infused, the chitosan-infiltrated wood strips were rolled around stainless-steel sticks (5.5 mm in diameter) and air-dried at room temperature.

To enhance the straws' stability in water and beverages, they were further dehydrated at 150 °C for two hours, a process that also removed residual acetic acid through thermal volatilization. Additionally, a water-morphing technique was applied to create an accordion-like bendable joint, increasing the straw’s flexibility.

Related Stories

The structural properties of the natural wood, delignified wood, and final straw products—including both straight and bendable versions—were analyzed using field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM). Tensile stress-strain profiles were recorded with a universal testing machine to assess mechanical performance.

To examine the material’s crystalline structure and chemical modifications, X-ray diffraction and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) were conducted before and after delignification. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) analysis provided further insights into the material’s internal structure. Finally, cytotoxicity and fluorescence-based live/dead assays were performed to evaluate the potential biological effects of the all-natural straw on cultured cells.

Results and Discussion

FESEM imaging revealed that the all-natural plastic substitute featured conformal chitosan layers on both the outer surface and inner vessel channels. This compact chitosan deposition significantly enhanced mechanical strength and hydro-stability due to the strong chitosan-cellulose interface and chitosan’s inherent hydrophobicity.

SAXS analysis further confirmed that the cellulose nanofibers remained anisotropically aligned, contributing to the material’s high mechanical properties. The final all-natural straws were precisely controlled to measure 10 cm in length, with an inner diameter of 5.5 mm and an outer diameter of 5.7 mm.

Mechanical testing showed that the all-natural plastic substitute was 5.5 times stronger than natural wood slices, 12.4 times stronger than polypropylene, and 18.8 times stronger than wax-coated paper. Additionally, its average toughness was 5.8 times higher than that of natural wood slices.

After baking, the all-natural straw demonstrated exceptional hydro-stability in carbonated beverages, remaining intact and un-delaminated even after two days of immersion in a pH 2.6 carbonated drink.

Cytotoxicity testing showed that the all-natural straw extract had lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels similar to the negative control (clean culture medium) and significantly lower than the positive control (Triton X-100). This indicates that the straws did not release any cytotoxic substances. In contrast, natural wood extract had a higher LDH level, suggesting that delignification effectively removed cytotoxic components from wood.

The accordion-like bendable version of the all-natural straw, produced through a water-moldable process, exhibited reversible bendability up to 120°. Even when compressed to 50% of its original length, the straw fully recovered without surface cracks, with only the crease wavelength changing from 18 mm to 9 mm.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers successfully prepared microplastic-free, ultra-strong, hydro-stable, and biodegradable all-natural bendable straws through a top-down method using earth-abundant natural wood and edible chitosan.

The all-natural straws offer several key advantages, including high flexural, compressive, and tensile strengths, excellent stability in water and beverages, biocompatibility, recyclability, biodegradability, and cost-effectiveness—at just $0.002 per straw. Additionally, they can be produced with an optional bendable feature for added convenience.

Unlike commercial straw materials such as polylactic acid, polypropylene, and polyhydroxyalkanoate—which can take hundreds of years to decompose—these all-natural straws provide a truly environmentally friendly alternative while also outperforming traditional options in mechanical strength and having a lower mass density.

Another significant advantage is that existing paper straw manufacturing machines can be adapted to produce these all-natural straws, making large-scale production feasible and supporting their adoption in the consumer market.

Journal Reference

He, S. et al. (2025). Lightweight, Strong, Hydrostable, Bendable, Rolled‐Up, and Biodegradable Straws Enabled by Nano‐ and Microarchitecture Tuning of the Wood Cell Wall and Molecular Welding Strategy. Advanced Sustainable Systems. doi: 10.1002/adsu.202400737.https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/adsu.202400737

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, February 13). Scientists Create Ultra-Strong, Biodegradable Wood Straws to Replace Plastic. AZoM. Retrieved on February 13, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64239.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Scientists Create Ultra-Strong, Biodegradable Wood Straws to Replace Plastic". AZoM. 13 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64239>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Scientists Create Ultra-Strong, Biodegradable Wood Straws to Replace Plastic". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64239. (accessed February 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Scientists Create Ultra-Strong, Biodegradable Wood Straws to Replace Plastic. AZoM, viewed 13 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64239.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback