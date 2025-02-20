Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Gibbs Interwire and Elgiloy Specialty Metals Wire have joined forces to create a powerhouse team in the wire industry, offering unparalleled services and solutions to their customers. This strategic alliance brings together the strengths of both companies, resulting in a synergistic partnership that will revolutionize customer service and technical experience through several key initiatives:

Expanded Product Portfolio and Capabilities

The alliance creates a comprehensive product lineup, combining Elgiloy’s expertise in highly accredited, precision-drawn nickel, cobalt, and specialty stainless steel wire alloys with Gibbs Interwire’s extensive spring wire and strip product lines. Customers will now have access to a broad selection of wire, strip, and coil products in a wider variety of sizes, catering to diverse industry needs.

Streamlined Customer Experience

The alliance aims to create a seamless and simplified interaction for customers:

  • A unified customer service approach will be implemented, providing a single point of contact for both companies to simplify your buying experience.
  • Plans are underway to enhance the ESM & GIW digital and online presence, simplifying access to information about all wire products and services across both businesses.

Enhanced Technical Support

The alliance offers superior technical expertise:

  • A team of metallurgical and process engineers from Elgiloy Specialty Metals will provide expert assistance in alloy selection, processing, and heat treatment.
  • Seasoned and experienced sales representatives are strategically located across North America, ensuring personalized on-site collaboration when and where it’s needed.

Improved Distribution and Availability

The partnership significantly enhances product accessibility and distribution capabilities:

  • ESM Customers can now leverage 10 North American service centers for all their wire and strip supply needs.
  • Gibbs Interwire’s extensive network of facilities enables flexible stock-and-hold programs, accommodating orders from a few pounds to thousands of pounds with short, reliable lead times not previously available to Elgiloy Wire customers, as well as precision drawn alloys and sizes not previously available to Gibbs Interwire customers.

Industry-Specific Solutions

The combined expertise of both companies positions them to serve a wide range of industries more effectively:

  • The affiliation brings together knowledge across many industries, including: Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Commercial, Medical and Dental, Nuclear, Power Generation and Oil & Gas.
  • This diverse industry insight enables the development of tailored solutions and support for specific customer requirements.

By leveraging these combined strengths, the Gibbs Interwire and Elgiloy Specialty Metals Wire alliance is poised to deliver a more comprehensive, efficient, and customer-focused service experience, setting new standards in the wire industry.

Source:

Gibbs Interwire​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Elgiloy Specialty Metals. (2025, February 20). Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire. AZoM. Retrieved on February 21, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64270.

  • MLA

    Elgiloy Specialty Metals. "Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire". AZoM. 21 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64270>.

  • Chicago

    Elgiloy Specialty Metals. "Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64270. (accessed February 21, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Elgiloy Specialty Metals. 2025. Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire. AZoM, viewed 21 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64270.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback