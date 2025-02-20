Precision Drawn High Performance Alloy Wire Now Available from Gibbs Interwire

Gibbs Interwire and Elgiloy Specialty Metals Wire have joined forces to create a powerhouse team in the wire industry, offering unparalleled services and solutions to their customers. This strategic alliance brings together the strengths of both companies, resulting in a synergistic partnership that will revolutionize customer service and technical experience through several key initiatives:

Expanded Product Portfolio and Capabilities

The alliance creates a comprehensive product lineup, combining Elgiloy’s expertise in highly accredited, precision-drawn nickel, cobalt, and specialty stainless steel wire alloys with Gibbs Interwire’s extensive spring wire and strip product lines. Customers will now have access to a broad selection of wire, strip, and coil products in a wider variety of sizes, catering to diverse industry needs.

Streamlined Customer Experience

The alliance aims to create a seamless and simplified interaction for customers:

A unified customer service approach will be implemented, providing a single point of contact for both companies to simplify your buying experience.

Plans are underway to enhance the ESM & GIW digital and online presence, simplifying access to information about all wire products and services across both businesses.

Enhanced Technical Support

The alliance offers superior technical expertise:

A team of metallurgical and process engineers from Elgiloy Specialty Metals will provide expert assistance in alloy selection, processing, and heat treatment.

Seasoned and experienced sales representatives are strategically located across North America, ensuring personalized on-site collaboration when and where it’s needed.

Improved Distribution and Availability

The partnership significantly enhances product accessibility and distribution capabilities:

ESM Customers can now leverage 10 North American service centers for all their wire and strip supply needs.

Gibbs Interwire’s extensive network of facilities enables flexible stock-and-hold programs, accommodating orders from a few pounds to thousands of pounds with short, reliable lead times not previously available to Elgiloy Wire customers, as well as precision drawn alloys and sizes not previously available to Gibbs Interwire customers.

Industry-Specific Solutions

The combined expertise of both companies positions them to serve a wide range of industries more effectively:

The affiliation brings together knowledge across many industries, including: Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Commercial, Medical and Dental, Nuclear, Power Generation and Oil & Gas.

This diverse industry insight enables the development of tailored solutions and support for specific customer requirements.

By leveraging these combined strengths, the Gibbs Interwire and Elgiloy Specialty Metals Wire alliance is poised to deliver a more comprehensive, efficient, and customer-focused service experience, setting new standards in the wire industry.