IDEKO Sets a New Standard in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing

Spanish technology centre IDEKO continues to push the boundaries of innovation to enhance competitiveness and optimize the aerospace industry’s value chain. This commitment will be on full display at the upcoming edition of the JEC World international trade fair, held in Paris from March 4 to 6.

Image Credit: IDEKO

As a leading showcase for composite materials, JEC World will serve as the stage for IDEKO’s presentation of a fuselage demonstrator for a new hybrid-electric regional aircraft. This demonstrator is a tangible example of the R&D efforts undertaken as part of the European HERFUSE project within the Clean Aviation program, highlighting IDEKO’s dedication to developing advanced technologies that optimize manufacturing processes in the aerospace sector.

Pioneering Automated Manufacturing for Aerospace Composites

Specifically, IDEKO has applied its cutting-edge Automated Dry Material Placement (ADMP) technology to manufacture the aircraft’s side panels using carbon fiber fabrics. Over the past years, the Reserarch center has continuously evolved ADMP technology for the lamination of dry multiaxial materials, enhancing its versatility, digitalization level, quality control, and robustness.

The demonstrator’s manufacturing cell, located at IDEKO’s facilities, is specially designed for the production of large and complex aerospace structures, with a capability of producing components up to 10 meters in length. Equipped with state-of- the-art lamination heads, this fully automated process improves efficiency and precision in material handling, reducing production times while ensuring quality at every stage, explains Peio Olaskoaga, IDEKO’s Aeronautics Project Manager.

As a complement to this innovative industrial lamination system, IDEKO has also developed a new injectable thermoplastic resin for aerospace structures, providing a comprehensive solution that integrates automation, efficiency, and sustainability to meet the industry's evolving needs.

Real-Time Process Monitoring

At JEC World 2025, IDEKO will also highlight its expertise in real-time digitalization and monitoring of key composite manufacturing processes, including lamination, preforming, infusion, and curing, ensuring superior production quality control.

As part of the European INFINITE project, IDEKO is leading the development of a wireless monitoring system designed to track both the structural health and manufacturing process of aerospace components throughout their entire lifecycle. This initiative reinforces IDEKO’s role as a pioneer in innovative solutions that enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the aerospace sector.

The INFINITE project will be prominently featured in the international projects area of JEC World 2025, with a dedicated presentation scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at 11:15 AM.

Advancing Assembly, Machining and Composite Manufacturing

IDEKO’s innovation proposals at the JEC World 2025 trade fair extend beyond materials and processes to include the assembly and machining of large aerospace components. To achieve this, IDEKO has developed a collaborative robotic photogrammetry system, which optimizes both speed and precision in assembly processes.

Additionally, the Research center will showcase a high-precision machining cell, equipped with two synchronized robots and an advanced vision system, capable of achieving unprecedented accuracy when working with large-scale components.

In the field of aircraft interior component manufacturing, specifically those made from fiberglass, IDEKO will present an innovative production process based on ultraviolet (UV) technology. This includes the manufacturing of pre-impregnated materials with flame-retardant UV-curable resin, as well as their forming and curing using advanced press systems.

Towards a Sustainable and Digitized Aerospace Industry

This comprehensive catalog of solutions is further supported by various cutting edge laboratories, equipped with both process and product monitoring technologies. Additionally, IDEKO actively collaborates with leading aerospace companies, technological partners, and universities, reinforcing its commitment to research and industrial advancement.

As JEC World celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, IDEKO reaffirms its commitment to innovation and composite manufacturing, participating for the third consecutive year in the "Pabellón España VI", alongside 11 co-exhibitors and under the coordination of the Spanish Association of Composite Materials (AEMAC).