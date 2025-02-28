Posted in | News | Composites

BIOinfusion™: A Biobased Solution for Sustainable Composites

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Entropy Resins<sup>®</sup>Feb 28 2025

Entropy Resins®, a leading manufacturer of high-performance composite resins, announces the launch of BIOinfusion, a new epoxy resin system specifically engineered for composite manufacturing. This system represents a significant advancement in sustainable materials, offering manufacturers a compelling alternative to traditional 100% petroleum-based resins.

Image Credit: Entropy Resins®

BIOinfusion resin is 32% biobased, designed to deliver excellent performance while minimizing the environmental impact.

Formulated with renewable resources, it maintains the established strength and durability synonymous with Entropy Resins products. This quality confirms that manufacturers can confidently integrate BIOinfusion into their existing production processes without compromising on the integrity of their final composites.

"We are very pleased to introduce BIOinfusion to the market," says Sam Oliver, Operations Director at Wessex Resins and Adhesives. "This biobased epoxy resin system represents a significant milestone for the composite manufacturing industry. By providing a high-performance, sustainable solution, BIOinfusion enables manufacturers to reduce their environmental impact while maintaining the exceptional quality they require."

The versatility of BIOinfusion is further emphasized by its suitability across a wide range of industries and applications. Extending from the lightweight components of automotive vehicles and the robust structures of wind energy blades to the durable materials utilized in construction, marine applications, and consumer goods. BIOinfusion demonstrates its adaptability and value across diverse sectors.

Beyond its environmental and performance advantages, BIOinfusion has been designed with quality control in mind. Its simple mixing ratio and enhanced air release properties contribute to simplified production processes. This makes it an attractive option for both experienced and novice composite manufacturers. Moreover, BIOinfusion exhibits excellent high-temperature stability and boasts a long shelf life, ensuring reliable performance and cost-effectiveness throughout the manufacturing cycle.

The launch of BIOinfusion aligns perfectly with the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices. By offering an alternative to petroleum-based products, Entropy Resins drives the industry to embrace a more sustainable future while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.

Discover more on our sustainable biobased epoxy solutions, including BIOinfusion at JEC World, March 4-6, Booth 5F31. Our experts will be on hand to discuss your project needs and requirements.

Source:

Entropy Resins®

